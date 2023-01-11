After criticism, order to ‘bring at least 100 students’ to PM’s event in Karnataka’s Hubballi withdrawn

The Department of Pre-University (PU) Education in Karnataka’s Dharwad district on Wednesday withdrew its order asking all Hubballi town PU college principals to bring at least 100 students to the 26th National Youth Festival, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to attend on Thursday, after it drew widespread criticism.

“A mistake happened due to oversight. We have withdrawn the order and are issuing a fresh circular which will say if any students are interested, they can participate in the event,” PU department deputy director Krishna Naik told The Indian Express.

In the order dated January 9, Naik had said, “As Prime Minister will be participating in the inaugural of National Youth Festival that will be held in Hubballi railway grounds, principals of all government/aided/private colleges must bring at least 100 students from their college.”

According to sources, the deputy commissioner pulled up Naik and directed him to withdraw the order.

This is not the first time that such an order has been issued, directing schools and colleges in Karnataka to send students to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s events.

In November last year, when PM Modi was in Bengaluru to inaugurate Terminal 2 of the Kempegowda International Airport and unveil a 108-foot-tall bronze statue of Kempegowda, the Bengaluru rural district education department had issued a circular to all colleges in the district to bring students in buses to attend the event. This order too was withdrawn after public ire. Then education minister B C Nagesh had downplayed the incident, saying it was a “mistake” by the deputy director of public instruction.

On Thursday evening, around 4 pm, Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the 26th National Youth Festival in Hubballi. The programme is being held on National Youth Day, which is celebrated on the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda.

Advertisement

The National Youth Festival is held every year to provide exposure to talented youth at the national level, along with galvanising them towards nation-building. It unites participants in the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’. This year, the festival is being held in Hubballi-Dharwad in Karnataka from January 12-16 under the theme ‘Viksit Yuva – Viksit Bharat’.

As part of the festival, a Youth Summit will be held and it will witness plenary discussions on five themes stemming from G20 and Y20 events – Future of Work, Industry, Innovation and 21st Century Skills; Climate Change and Disaster Risk Reduction; Peace Building and Reconciliation; Shared Future-Youth in Democracy and Governance; and Health and Well-Being. The summit will witness the participation of more than 60 eminent experts.

Several competitive and non-competitive events will also be held. While competitive events will include folk dances and songs, non-competitive events will include a yogathon that aims to mobilise close to 10 lakh people to do yoga. Eight indigenous sports and martial arts will also be presented by national-level performers. Other attractions include a food festival, a young artist camp, adventure sports activities, and special Know Your Army, Navy and Air Force camps, among others, the Prime Minister’s Office said.