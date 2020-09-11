Bring down death rate, CM Yediyurappa directs officials to contain Covid-19-related surge

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa Thursday directed district administrations to work towards bringing down the death rate related to the pandemic. (File)

Raising concern over the surge in the number of Covid-19 cases reported from the State, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa Thursday directed district administrations to work towards bringing down the death rate related to the pandemic.

“District administrations should ensure special attention is paid to bring down the death rate while taking precautions of not getting infected,” he said adding that the government was taking all measures to contain the pandemic.

The Chief Minister said this during a meeting with Deputy Commissioners, Zilla Panchayat CEOs, Superintendents of Police, and District Health Officers. Others also took part in the video conference held from Bengaluru.

“The government’s priority is to provide immediate treatment to those developing symptoms of the infection thereby saving more lives of people affected by the coronavirus pandemic,” Yediyurappa added.

The CM also instructed district administrators and top government officials to take various measures such as strengthening booth-level task forces, conducting door-to-door surveys, and efficiently identifying contacts.

Further, he pointed out that making adequate testing kits available to ramp up testing and appointing doctors wherever necessary is vital to enhance the state’s efforts to contain the pandemic.

Meanwhile, Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar Thursday said that the state government is working on actions taken to bring down the Covid-19 death rate below 1 per cent. “At present, the death rate due to the pandemic in the State is 1.62%. We are trying to reduce this below 1 per cent and related actions are being taken now,” he said.

As on Thursday, 6,937 people have succumbed to the infection, of which 2,390 are in Bengaluru (urban and rural) alone. The State has recorded a cumulative 4,30,947 Covid-19 cases since March 8. As per the statistics issued by the Department of Health and Family Welfare Services, as many as 1,01,537 cases are active in the state as on September 10.

