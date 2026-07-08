‘Bridge Man of India’ Girish Bharadwaj dies at 76

Bharadwaj was admitted to a private hospital in Sullia in Karnataka’s Dakshina Kannada district due to a cardiac condition, after which he died Tuesday. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

Padma Shri awardee Girish Bharadwaj — popularly known as the ‘Bridge Man of India’ for constructing hundreds of low-cost hanging bridges, connecting the remotest parts of India — passed away on Tuesday in Karnataka. He was 76 years old.

Bharadwaj was admitted to a private hospital in Sullia in Karnataka’s Dakshina Kannada district due to a cardiac condition, after which he died Tuesday.

A graduate in mechanical engineering, Bharadwaj chose to stay in rural parts of the country. His work brought hundreds of isolated villages to the mainstream — connecting the rest of the nation with places where people otherwise had no way to cross rivers or canals except by swimming or boats. Bharadwaj devised his own solutions to suit the remote terrain — he built suspension footbridges which offered a simple and practical causeway for many isolated communities.