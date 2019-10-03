Part of false ceiling collapses at Bengaluru metro station

Two panels of a false ceiling of a metro station in Bengaluru collapsed on Monday while four passengers were entering via the automatic fare collection gate.

Watch: Four passengers had a narrow escape after a false ceiling at National College metro station in Bengaluru came crashing down on Monday around 6 p.m., the incident came to light on Wednesday. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/gtNVmt2c0a — EXPRESS Bengaluru (@IEBengaluru) October 3, 2019

The incident that took place in Namma Metro’s National College metro station at 6.03 pm on September 30 came to light after a video showing the CCTV footage of the incident surfaced on social media on Thursday.

The video shows four people, three women and a man walking from the automatic fare collection gate in the station and the ceiling falling just a few feet away from the passengers, who look horrified by the incident. No one was injured in the incident. However, metro staffers confirmed that a part of the automatic gate was damaged.

While such an incident has been reported for the first time from Bengaluru, instances of leakage and slabs from the sidewalls falling off have been reported many times and passengers have raised concerns about their safety.

“These metro stations are places visited by thousands on a daily basis. While on the outside, the stations look clean and safe, such incidents cause unnecessary tensions for passengers like us. It is high time that our officers stay away from rampant corruption to ensure quality service and infrastructure to the tax-payers,” Abhijith V R, a law consultant in the city said.

When contacted officials of the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), they said that a brick got loosened resulting in falling off the ceiling.

BMRCL Managing Director Ajay Seth said that the brick got loose leading to the collapse due to vibrations caused by train movement in the station. He added that the 70-cm high walls are not plastered on the platform side due to less access, different from the roof being plastered on the side of the rail tracks.

Seth further explained that the unplastered side of the station has now been covered by a mild steel sheet to ensure such incidents do not occur in the future.