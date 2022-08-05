scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, August 05, 2022

Bribery has become routine in Karnataka, says HC while denying bail to IAS officer Manjunath

Two others accused of receiving a Rs 5-lakh bribe on behalf of Manjunath were granted bail by a special court on account of the ACB failing to file a chargesheet within 60 days.

By: Express News Service | Bengaluru |
August 5, 2022 3:08:11 pm
The Karnataka High Court (File)

Bribery has become routine in government offices, the Karnataka High Court has stated while rejecting the bail application of IAS officer J Manjunath, who was arrested on July 4 in a bribery case by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of the state police.

“Nowadays, corruption has become rampant in the revenue department from the top rank to the lower level, and without bribe, no files will move in the usual course. Getting bribes has become a rule for official duty in government offices and it is like cancer,” Justice K Natarajan said in his order on Wednesday.

Justice Natarajan also pulled up the state government and the ACB for being lenient on Manjunath, a former Bengaluru Urban deputy commissioner, by merely transferring him to another department and not naming him in a corruption FIR despite a prima facie case of corruption emerging at the stage of the police complaint. The ACB arrested Manjunath on July 4 in a case involving a Rs 5-lakh bribe after Justice H P Sandesh questioned the ACB’s failure to implicate the IAS officer in the case.

Top News Right Now
Click here for more

“Therefore, knowing fully and without taking any action against the petitioner, the government has just transferred him to some other department,” the single-judge bench observed.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
J&K sees fall in militant attacks, but shift in recruitment strategy ...Premium
J&K sees fall in militant attacks, but shift in recruitment strategy ...
Mansukh Mandaviya at Express Adda: No poor person should die in this coun...Premium
Mansukh Mandaviya at Express Adda: No poor person should die in this coun...
UPSC Key-August 4, 2022: Why you should read ‘Revdi Culture’ or ‘Indian D...Premium
UPSC Key-August 4, 2022: Why you should read ‘Revdi Culture’ or ‘Indian D...
Withdrawal of Personal Data Protection Bill: Who benefits from the delay?Premium
Withdrawal of Personal Data Protection Bill: Who benefits from the delay?

The ACB did not name the IAS officer as an accused despite a complainant stating that he had paid a
Rs 5-lakh bribe to officials at the deputy commissioner’s office for a favourable order in a property dispute, the bench said.

The court rejected the IAS officer’s bail plea despite two others accused of receiving the bribe on his behalf having been granted bail by a special court on account of the ACB failing to file a chargesheet within 60 days.

“Therefore, if the petitioner is granted bail, there is every possibility of tampering with the witnesses [sic], and destroying the evidence is not ruled out. Therefore, pending investigation, this petitioner is not entitled to bail,” the high court said.

The complainant, Azam Pasha, filed his bribery complaint against staff of the deputy commissioner’s office on May 20. He alleged that Manjunath had reserved his order in the land dispute on March 30, but his staff demanded the bribe.
The court observed that Manjunath’s office employed the “modus operandi” of handing over judicial orders without signatures to subordinate staff in order to take bribes. “The learned counsel for the petitioner contended that normally the order used to be prepared by the deputy commissioner and it would be given to the subordinates and thereafter, the deputy commissioner will pronounce the order, which reveals that it is the modus operandi of the revenue department for demanding bribes by keeping the order pending without pronouncing after it was prepared,” the judge said.

The judge also recalled that it was only after another bench of the court interventioned that Manjunath was arrested.
The IAS officer’s bail petition was earlier rejected by the special court for corruption cases.

The government, the ACB and Manjunath approached the Supreme Court last month against the remarks that Justice Sandesh had made on the ACB’s functioning during a bail hearing.

More from Bangalore

The apex court stayed the remarks while allowing the high court to proceed with bail pleas on the grounds of their merit.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 05-08-2022 at 03:08:11 pm

Most Popular

1

Darlings movie review: Alia Bhatt raises the bar for movies with meaning

2

Centre warns Baghel govt: Implement rural housing plan or we reconsider aid

3

Explained: Why has the RBI hiked rates by 50 bps to 5.4%?

4

Amid China-US tension: Jaishankar meets Blinken, discusses Lanka, ASEAN

5

Thirteen Lives movie review: Ron Howard's outstanding Oscar contender is one of the best films of the year

Featured Stories

August 5, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Failed Hijacking
August 5, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Failed Hijacking
Support for abortion rights in the state is heartening — obstacles for wo...
Support for abortion rights in the state is heartening — obstacles for wo...
Explained: How artists in Ukraine are following the tradition of depictin...
Explained: How artists in Ukraine are following the tradition of depictin...
Explained: What are the stringent provisions of Ghana's anti-gay bill?
Explained: What are the stringent provisions of Ghana's anti-gay bill?
Boosting BJP’s BMC poll prospects, Shinde nixing of wards delimitation a ...
Boosting BJP’s BMC poll prospects, Shinde nixing of wards delimitation a ...
Why Mayawati is supporting Murmu and Dhankhar
Why Mayawati is supporting Murmu and Dhankhar
Pa.Ranjith's movie makes Venkat Prabhu, Rajesh look like amateurs
Victim review

Pa.Ranjith's movie makes Venkat Prabhu, Rajesh look like amateurs

Why Mayawati is supporting Murmu and Dhankhar

Why Mayawati is supporting Murmu and Dhankhar

Seven die in yet another hooch tragedy in dry Bihar

Seven die in yet another hooch tragedy in dry Bihar

Boosting BJP’s BMC poll prospects, Shinde nixing of wards delimitation a body blow for Uddhav Sena

Boosting BJP’s BMC poll prospects, Shinde nixing of wards delimitation a body blow for Uddhav Sena

SC dismisses plea seeking contempt proceedings against heads of parties
Criminalisation of politics

SC dismisses plea seeking contempt proceedings against heads of parties

J&K sees fall in militant attacks, but shift in recruitment strategy remains a worry

J&K sees fall in militant attacks, but shift in recruitment strategy remains a worry

Premium
What is carbon market, why does India want to create one?
Explained

What is carbon market, why does India want to create one?

UP farmer's daughter Rupal Chaudhary becomes first Indian to win twin medals at World U-20 Athletics
World U-20 Athletics

UP farmer's daughter Rupal Chaudhary becomes first Indian to win twin medals at World U-20 Athletics

'We are being culturally driven towards anxiety-inducing elements of identity': Mohsin Hamid

'We are being culturally driven towards anxiety-inducing elements of identity': Mohsin Hamid

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 05: Latest News
Advertisement