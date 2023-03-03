scorecardresearch
Friday, Mar 03, 2023
Named in bribery case, Karnataka BJP MLA quits as chief of govt firm, ‘absconding’

Sources say CM Bommai insisted on Virupakshappa’s resignation from his post, the raids at his office and his son’s residence having come a day before Amit Shah’s visit.

Madal VirupakshappaBJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa (Facebook/ Madal Virupakshappa)
After the Lokayukta seized Rs 8 crore in unaccounted cash on Thursday evening, police have named Channagiri BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa, who is also chairman of the Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Ltd (KS&DL), and five others including his son as accused in a bribery case.

Based on a complaint filed by Shreyas Kashyap, partner in Chemixil Corporation, police registered the case where he alleged that Virupakshappa’s son Prashant Madal, who works as financial advisor of the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board, demanded Rs 81 lakh for issuing a tender and related work at the behest of his father.

Soon after the FIR was registered, Virupakshappa sent to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai his letter of resignation as chairman of the KS&DL. He is absconding, according to sources.

Besides Virupakshappa, the others named in the FIR are Prashant; Surendra, accountant at Prashant’s office; Siddesh, a relative of Prashant; and Siddesh and Albery Nicola, field workers at Karnataka Aromas Company.

During the investigation, searches were carried out throughout the night on the office and residential premises of the accused at Sanjaynagar, at houses at Shivananda Circle, on residential premises of the Dr Mahesh M, managing director of the KS&DL, on the office premises of the KS&DL and also in the home town of Virupakshappa.

Prashant was arrested allegedly while taking a bribe at his father’s office on Thursday.

The case was booked under 7 (a) (b) (public servant taking gratification other than legal remuneration in respect of an official act) of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The sources said that Bommai insisted on Virupakshappa’s resignation from his post, the raids having come a day before Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to the state.

Meanwhile, the Congress continued its attack on the BJP government, which it called the “most corrupt”. MLA Priyank Kharge said, “What more documents or evidence does the BJP need for the corruption in the government? The BJP MLA’s son has been trapped in the Lokayukta raid. We have also been saying that they are doing business sitting inside Vidhana Soudha. But they always demanded documents and evidence. Will the BJP answer now?”

Prashant is a graduate of the University of Agricultural Sciences in Bengaluru and lives in Sanjaynagar with his family.

First published on: 03-03-2023 at 18:05 IST
