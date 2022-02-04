Breast cancer contributes 27.9% of all cancers in women in Karnataka

In Karnataka, every year 78,381 cancer cases are diagnosed. While the leading sites of cancers in males are lungs (10.1 per cent), stomach (6.9 per cent) and prostate (6.4 per cent), in females, they are breasts (27.9 per cent), cervix (12 per cent) and ovary (6.4 per cent).

The government data also reveals comorbidities that pose a high risk for cancers. In the state, one in four adults have high blood pressure while one in seven have high blood sugar. In 2020, breast cancer contributed 27.9 per cent of all cancers in females, the highest among all cancers.

Must Read | How self-examination, annual mammograms can help prevent breast cancer

Dr Somashekhar S P, head of surgical oncology at the Manipal Comprehensive Cancer Center, said cancer is increasing by 0.8 per cent every year in Bengaluru. “Cancer associated with the use of tobacco is reported to be 33.4 per cent in males and 14.2 per cent in females in Bengaluru. Breast cancer is rising rapidly by 3.1 per cent every year in women here. When detected and treated in the early stages, patients have more treatment options and better survival rates compared with later stages. Breast-conserving surgery (lumpectomy), a SLNB (sentinel lymph node biopsy) to prevent lymphedema is one such option where only the part of the breast affected by the cancer is removed, without the need for complete breast removal surgery. Studies have shown lumpectomy and SLNB followed by chemotherapy or radiation therapy in early-stage breast cancer is associated with good survival rates, without compromising the quality of life of the patient,” he said.

Also Read | Karnataka’s first IORT system for breast cancer treatment installed at Fortis

Dr Mangesh P Kamath, of Fortis Hospital, said a lot of patients with breast cancer from urban or rural areas are seeking modern medicine treatment due to known evidence that cure is indeed possible. “Obesity, unhealthy diets, sedentary living, processed food, increasing use of oral contraceptive pills, and other variables all have led to an increase in not only breast cancer but other cancers as well. Women are aware that breast cancer can be detected by robust screening methods such as mammography which they routinely undergo annually. This probably leads to increased detection of breast cancer albeit at the earliest stages,” he added.

Dr Kamath said that breast cancer was once thought to affect only women over 45 who were in the perimenopausal and postmenopausal phases of their lives, but now it is known that breast cancer can increasingly strike women in their 20s and 30s.

“Hereditary breast cancer can affect the younger generation as well. If a cancer causing gene is passed down to the children from the mother or the father carrying the mutated gene, there can be a significant increase in the risk of an individual developing breast cancer. Unfortunately, in such cases, breast cancer may strike women in their late teens and early 20s as well,” he said.

Speaking on the occasion of World Cancer Day, health minister Dr K Sudhakar said that the state was organising a Cancer Awareness Week. “As per the World Health Ooganization, cancer is increasing in countries where illiteracy and poverty are high. So we are conducting special camps for screening people who are below property line… Women above 30 years must be aware of uterus and breast cancers, which account for 30 per cent-40 per cent cancer deaths among women. Women must get checked for cancer at least once in every five years… People must stay away from tobacco, smoking and cultivate a healthy lifestyle,” the minister said.

District hospitals in Karnataka have cancer diagnosing centres. The health minister said taluk hospitals would also have such centres soon. “Cancer hospitals have been established at Mysuru and Tumkuru. We will soon start a dedicated cancer hospital in Hubballi,” he said.