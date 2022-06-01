Breaking the ice: After scaling Mt Everest at 49, Bengaluru’s Sunil Nataraj eyes more peaks

It was in 2011 when Sunil Nataraj encountered the thought of exploring Mt Everest. He decided to explore Mt Everest by traveling on a flight to catch an aerial glimpse of the tallest mountain in the world. But time had different plans for him. Cut to May 14, 2022, Nataraj was on the Mt Everest summit, displaying the Indian flag, along with his guide Tsering Pemba.

“The moment I reached the summit, I felt a great sense of gratitude towards my guide Tsering Pempa and my family who have been very supportive. I had tears in my eyes and then it occurred to me that I am on top of the world. The climatic conditions were very favourable with moderate wind speed and good visibility,” says Nataraj.

Before that, he created a record in March by finishing the expedition from Lukla to the Everest Base Camp, a journey of 54 km in 24 hours and three minutes. “The elevation from Lukla to the base camp which is at over 5,000 metre above sea level is almost 75 degrees. I wanted to challenge myself and break the previous record which was 30 hours and I managed to do it. To achieve this I had a guide who was very pacy and fast. The credit equally goes to him,” says Nataraj.

Nataraj has been certified by 8k, a local Nepal-based expedition company, for this new feat.

It took Nataraj, a product marketing official, nearly 600 km of cycling, two mountains, about Rs 40 lakh and 11 years to achieve his dream of climbing Mt Everest. Even though the 49-year-old is down with fatigue after scaling the highest peak, he is already planning his next move. He wants to climb two more mountains—Ama Dablam and Lhotse—as part of his 3*8k (climbing three 8000 mt mountains) mission.

Nataraj did not have any characteristics or skills of a mountaineer. He was overweight, older, and a corporate professional who experimented with adventure very late in his life. He started off with his fitness and diet regime in 2018 by cycling 600 km from Bengaluru to Ranebennur and back and maintaining a nutritious diet.

A lot of mountaineering academies and training institutes in India have a cut off age of 35. Hence, Nataraj had to train in the institutes in Nepal and with local guides in Kathmandu.

“In fact, I spent training for wall climbing in Kanteerava stadium in Bengaluru and practised rock climbing in Leh-Ladakh ahead of my Mt Everest pursuit. In fact, before Everest, I peaked at Lobuche mountain which was my first mountaineering experience. Post which I climbed the Himlung Himal at the end of 2021, where I sustained a severe frostbite injury on my nose. More than training institutes, I learnt climbing mountains the hard way by tagging along with the Sherpa community who are a mountaineering community,” says Nataraj.