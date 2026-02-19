Women’s handbags with chemically infused cocaine: How a Brazilian national tried to smuggle Rs 24 crore worth of drugs into Bengaluru

NCB officials intercepted the passenger who had travelled from Sao Paulo in Brazil to Bengaluru via Doha in Qatar. (Image generated using AI).

Officials of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Bengaluru Zonal Unit, seized 4.776 kg of cocaine worth approximately Rs 23.88 crore in market value from a Brazilian national in a major drug bust at the Kempegowda International Airport in the early hours of Tuesday.

Acting on specific intelligence, NCB officials intercepted the passenger who had travelled from Sao Paulo in Brazil to Bengaluru via Doha in Qatar.

During the examination of his checked-in baggage, officers found four women’s handbags that had been specially modified with false walls and concealed bottom compartments. The hidden cavities contained multiple pieces of clothing fabric that were chemically infused with cocaine, officials said.