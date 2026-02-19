Women’s handbags with chemically infused cocaine: How a Brazilian national tried to smuggle Rs 24 crore worth of drugs into Bengaluru

In the major drug bust at Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport, NCB officials intercepted a passenger from Sao Paulo carrying over 4 kg of cocaine.

By: Express News Service
2 min readFeb 19, 2026 12:53 PM IST
AI-generated image for Bengaluru drug bustNCB officials intercepted the passenger who had travelled from Sao Paulo in Brazil to Bengaluru via Doha in Qatar. (Image generated using AI).
Officials of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Bengaluru Zonal Unit, seized 4.776 kg of cocaine worth approximately Rs 23.88 crore in market value from a Brazilian national in a major drug bust at the Kempegowda International Airport in the early hours of Tuesday.

Acting on specific intelligence, NCB officials intercepted the passenger who had travelled from Sao Paulo in Brazil to Bengaluru via Doha in Qatar.

During the examination of his checked-in baggage, officers found four women’s handbags that had been specially modified with false walls and concealed bottom compartments. The hidden cavities contained multiple pieces of clothing fabric that were chemically infused with cocaine, officials said.

“The accused has been taken into custody for detailed questioning to ascertain the source, intended destination, and possible network involved in the trafficking attempt,” a press release said.

It also added that legal proceedings have been initiated under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The NCB has urged citizens to share information related to the sale or trafficking of narcotic drugs or psychotropic substances through the MANAS — National Narcotics Helpline at toll-free number 1933, assuring that the identity of informants will be kept confidential. Further investigation is underway.

