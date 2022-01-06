Brawl over non-payment of Rs 1,200: Friends stab 19-year-old youth to death in Bengaluru

A 19-year-old youth was stabbed to death in Bengaluru Tuesday after a brawl broke out between friends over the alleged non-payment of Rs 1,200 which was reportedly borrowed by one of the youths of the group from one of his friends, the police said.

The deceased, identified as Mohammed Jilani, was a resident of Konanakunte and worked as a TV mechanic. The incident took place Tuesday when Jilani was in Amruthnagar with his friends.

The police said, a youth of the group identified as Mani had allegedly borrowed Rs 1,500 from a friend named Lalith a year ago. However, he managed to return only Rs 300 and Tuesday, a brawl broke out between the friends over the unpaid amount. Soon, local residents rushed to the spot and stopped the fight.

Sometime later when Jilani was with his friends, a few of the suspects, identified as Kiran, Pavan, Karthik and a few other youths, engaged in a fight over the same matter and stabbed Jilani before fleeing the spot.

The police have taken up the case and are probing the matter but are yet to make arrests in the case.