Thursday, Jan 05, 2023

Brain dead after accident, organs of 55-year-old agriculturist save lives

A 24-year-old boy who received the liver and a 39-year-old woman who received the kidney were the recipients of the organs at BGS Gleneagles Global Hospital.

Ravi| Brain Dead |His heart valves, corneas and a kidney were given to Jayadeva Hospital, Prabha Eye Hospital and NU Hospital, respectively. (Express Photo)
Ravi, a 55-year-old agriculturist from Kanakapura who met with a road accident on December 22, 2022 and suffered a brain injury, was declared brain dead on December 26. On Thursday, BGS Gleneagles Global Hospital, where he was undergoing treatment, said Ravi’s organs were donated and saved many lives.

The hospital said, “His two-wheeler collided with another two-wheeler in front of the Maruti Suzuki Kalyani showroom on Kanakapura Road, causing the accident. He suffered a serious head injury and on December 26, despite all attempts to recover him, he was pronounced brain dead.”

It added, “The decision to donate Ravi’s organs was made by his family, which included his wife Gowramma, daughter and brother. His organs were harvested and transplanted into awaiting patients following the receipt of police approval and under the direction of Jeevasarthakathe State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation. His corneas, kidneys, heart valves, and liver were all harvested for transplant.”

A 24-year-old boy who received the liver and a 39-year-old woman who received the kidney were the recipients of the organs at BGS Gleneagles Global Hospital. His heart valves, corneas and a kidney were given to Jayadeva Hospital, Prabha Eye Hospital and NU Hospital, respectively.

The transplant surgeons, led by Dr Mahesh Gopashetty, head of the department and Senior Consultant, Hepato-Pancreato-Biliary and Liver Transplant, conducted the liver transplant surgery. Dr Anil Kumar B T, HOD and Senior Consultant, Nephrologist and Transplant Physician, and Dr Narendra S, HOD and Senior Consultant, Urologist, and Senior Transplant Surgeon, performed the kidney transplantation surgery.

Sarala Anantharaj, Chief Grief Counselor and Transplant Coordinator, BGS Gleneagles Global Hospital, said, “Our sincere gratitude to the donor and his family for appreciating the value of organ donation and providing a second chance at life to numerous patients in need.

Particularly, at these trying times, when they are dealing with the loss of a close one, the family members’ compassion and understanding are incredibly inspiring and brave. The painstaking efforts of the internal and external medical teams allowed for this contribution. This needs to motivate more people to sign up as organ donors in order to save more lives.”

First published on: 05-01-2023 at 19:45 IST
