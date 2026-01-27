Republic Day weekend outing turns tragic: 2 BPO employees die after boat capsizes in Karnataka’s Udupi

Two tourists died after a boat carrying 14 people capsized near the Malpe beach in Karnataka’s Udupi district Sunday.

The deceased were identified as Shankarappa, 22, and Sindhu, 23, both residents of Mysuru and employees of a business process outsourcing (BPO) call centre. Two of their colleagues are receiving treatment in a hospital. One of them, Disha, 26, is unconscious, while the other, Dharmaraj, also 26, is out of danger, said the police.

The accident occurred around Sunday noon at Kodibengre beach, when 14 tourists from Mysuru were aboard a private tourist boat operated by Waveriders from Malpe Delta beach point. It capsized near Hangarakatte shipbuilding area, where the river and sea meet, said the police. The boat’s capacity was 16 to 20 people, and at the time of the accident, 14 people were on board, they added.