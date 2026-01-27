Republic Day weekend outing turns tragic: 2 BPO employees die after boat capsizes in Karnataka’s Udupi

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Two tourists died after a boat carrying 14 people capsized near the Malpe beach in Karnataka’s Udupi district Sunday.
The deceased were identified as Shankarappa, 22, and Sindhu, 23, both residents of Mysuru and employees of a business process outsourcing (BPO) call centre. Two of their colleagues are receiving treatment in a hospital. One of them, Disha, 26, is unconscious, while the other, Dharmaraj, also 26, is out of danger, said the police.
The accident occurred around Sunday noon at Kodibengre beach, when 14 tourists from Mysuru were aboard a private tourist boat operated by Waveriders from Malpe Delta beach point. It capsized near Hangarakatte shipbuilding area, where the river and sea meet, said the police. The boat’s capacity was 16 to 20 people, and at the time of the accident, 14 people were on board, they added.
After the boat overturned, all 14 passengers were rescued and brought to shore with the assistance of nearby boats. However, four of the rescued were reported to be in critical condition and were taken to private hospitals for treatment.
A witness told the media that life jackets were provided to all passengers on the boat, however, not everyone was wearing one, which resulted in deaths.
The Malpe police registered a case and said they are verifying whether the lifejacket was provided to all passengers. “The witness said the victims were not wearing lifejackets despite being provided with them. Others who survived were wearing lifejackets, and other tourist operators and fishermen confirmed it. We will probe whether the safety measures were in place,” a police officer said.
Meanwhile, Udupi MLA Yashpal Suvarna accused the Tourism Department of negligence, which led to the tourist boat accident. He alleged the tourist boats were operating without valid licences and in violation of regulations, despite multiple public complaints.
