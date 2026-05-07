Bengaluru special court issues arrest warrant to BJP MLA BP Harish in 2023 caste abuse case

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A special court for elected representatives in Bengaluru Wednesday issued an arrest warrant against BJP MLA B P Harish for repeatedly failing to appear before it in connection with a 2023 case over his alleged derogatory remarks against members of the Dalit community.
On Wednesday, Judge Santosh Gajanan Bhat ordered the issuance of the arrest warrant against Harish, the BJP MLA from Harihar Assembly constituency in Davangere district, and also directed the police to produce him before the court Thursday.
The case dates back to the 2023 Assembly elections, when Harish allegedly made objectionable remarks against Dalit community members who had come to congratulate him on his victory. He reportedly accused them of ingratitude, claiming they had not voted for the BJP despite the party introducing internal reservation for the community.
Though Harish later apologised, BSP leader D Hanumanthappa filed a police complaint after the MLA allegedly defended his comments at a public event. The case was registered at the Harihar Town police station in Davangere district.
Harish was also booked in another case in September last year for allegedly making defamatory remarks against then Uma Prashanth, Superintendent of Police, Davangere, whom he compared to a “Pomeranian dog” loyal to influential Congress leaders from the Shamanuru family.
During a press conference, Harish had said, “When the Opposition MLAs come to the meeting, the Superintendent of Police does not even greet them. The Shamanuru family is known for arriving late. When the elected representatives from the Shamanuru family come, the officer waits and behaves like a pomeranian. She (Uma Prashanth) thinks that remaining in the shelter of a rich and influential family will help her. This is temporary, and it will not last many days.”
Based on Prashanth’s complaint, the police registered a case at K T J Nagar police station under sections 132 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of duty), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), and 79 (word, gesture, or act intended to insult a woman’s modesty) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
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