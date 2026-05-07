Bengaluru special court issues arrest warrant to BJP MLA BP Harish in 2023 caste abuse case

A special court for elected representatives in Bengaluru also directed the police to produce BJP MLA B P Harish before the court Thursday. Express Photo

A special court for elected representatives in Bengaluru Wednesday issued an arrest warrant against BJP MLA B P Harish for repeatedly failing to appear before it in connection with a 2023 case over his alleged derogatory remarks against members of the Dalit community.

On Wednesday, Judge Santosh Gajanan Bhat ordered the issuance of the arrest warrant against Harish, the BJP MLA from Harihar Assembly constituency in Davangere district, and also directed the police to produce him before the court Thursday.

The case dates back to the 2023 Assembly elections, when Harish allegedly made objectionable remarks against Dalit community members who had come to congratulate him on his victory. He reportedly accused them of ingratitude, claiming they had not voted for the BJP despite the party introducing internal reservation for the community.