Boy with garland breaks PM’s security cordon

A “security breach” was witnessed during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s roadshow in Karnataka’s Hubballi on Thursday when a boy cut through the security cordon and ran towards the PM with a garland.

Though he was intercepted by the security forces, the boy managed to reach very close to the PM. The Special Protection Group personnel in PM’s security took the garland from the boy and handed it to Modi, who put it inside his car.

The incident happened when the PM was on his way to inaugurate the National Youth Festival in Hubballi. It was a planned roadshow and the street was barricaded on both sides.

Senior police officers told PTI that the boy was whisked away from the spot and was being questioned.

Hubballi-Dharwad Police Commissioner Raman Gupta said the incident cannot be called a security breach as everyone had been frisked and checked. “We cannot call it a security breach because we had frisked and checked everybody who stood on both sides of the road. Even the garlands were thoroughly inspected,” Gupta told PTI.

The police haven’t revealed the age and identity of the boy.

Gupta said over 3,000 policemen were deployed as part of the security arrangements and the entire road was barricaded. (With PTI inputs)