‘Mom can’t talk on bus’: Bengaluru killer tricked 11-year-old to hide parents’ deaths

An 11-year-old boy who survived an alleged mass murder spree in Bengaluru by his cab driver uncle was misled about the whereabouts of his parents by his teenage cousin, a suspected accomplice to the killings, according to police investigations.

The boy has emerged as a key witness in the murders of seven members of a family in north Bengaluru allegedly by cab driver S Indushekhar, 52, with the assistance of his 17-year-old daughter between October 16 and October 31. The final victims on October 31 were Shankar, 44, the cab driver’s brother-in-law, and his wife Nalini, 29, who were the boy’s parents.

Police investigations found that the killer and his daughter allegedly hid the murders of the boy’s parents from him even as they took him along in Indushekhar’s cab to dispose of their bodies in the Shiradi Ghat region. Found in the company of the teenage girl on November 3, following the cab driver’s arrest, the boy felt secure with his cousin sister and acted on her instructions without any coercion or force when talking to relatives after his parents went missing on October 31, police sources said.

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The probe indicates that the boy was led to believe his parents were travelling separately on a bus for a long religious family tour while he travelled with his uncle and cousin. “The boy was replying at the instance of his cousin. He trusted her and was unaware of what had happened. He acted on the promptings of his cousin and her father,” a police source said.

The police also suspect that Indushekhar had planned to kill the 11-year-old boy as well, but may have dropped the plan after phone calls from relatives indicated that the police were likely to be alerted to trace the missing parents.

Phone recordings with grandmother

The police have recovered voice recordings of phone conversations between the mobile phones of the boy’s mother and his grandmother following the October 31 murders. In the recordings, the worried grandmother is heard imploring the boy to let her speak to his mother, while the boy insists his parents are inside a bus on a religious trip and unable to talk.

“Please give the phone to your mother just once, darling,” the grandmother is heard saying, to which the boy replies, “They are not allowing it.” She pleads further. “Give it to her, dear. I will stay on the line; go give it to her for just one second, son. Everyone is scared; we need to hear her voice, dear. Please go.”

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In another recording, the grandmother expresses fear and mentions filing a police complaint since the couple had been missing for three days. When asked why he was not attending school, the boy claimed his mother had informed the school about the family trip, adding, “Mom won’t even take the phone to talk right now. They won’t give it to her while on the bus.”

Property dispute motive

The killing spree began on October 16, with the murders of Indushekhar’s wife Sunitha M J, 40; and her mother Rupavathi, 65. He then allegedly lured his wife’s other relatives to his house separately, serving them drinks laced with tablets that left them unconscious before killing them.

The victims included his wife’s first brother Shivakumar, 46; his wife Divya, 30; and their son Puneeth, 7, followed by second brother-in-law Shankar, 44; and his wife Nalini, 29. The police said Indushekhar convinced his college-going daughter to become an associate by holding out the prospect of gaining property, and she assisted by washing the crime scene at their home and cleaning up evidence.

The police said Indushekhar orchestrated the murders after a falling out with his wife in a bid to acquire a Bengaluru property worth nearly Rs 3 crore belonging to Rupavathi, which was intended to be transferred to her sons.

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Seemanth Kumar Singh, Police Commissioner, said last week that a financial angle had emerged alongside personal motives and was being examined. Following Indushekhar’s detention, the police recovered the first body, that of his seven-year-old nephew, in the Nandi Hills region on November 5. The bodies of his wife and mother-in-law were later found in the Yercaud hill region near Salem in Tamil Nadu; those of Shivakumar and Divya at Chamundi Hills near Mysuru; and those of the 11-year-old survivor’s parents at Shiradi Ghats near Mangaluru.