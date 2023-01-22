scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 22, 2023
11-year-old boy killed in suspected leopard attack in Mysuru village, second victim in two days

The villagers Sunday staged a protest in front of the forest department office urging it to take action. This was the second leopard attack in two days and the fourth in the last few months in the region.

This was the second leopard attack in two days and the fourth in the last few months in the region. (File photo)
An 11-year-old boy who went missing from a village in Karnataka’s Mysuru was found dead Sunday morning in a suspected leopard attack, according to forest officials.

The officials identified the victim as Jayanth from Horanahalli village in T Narasipura taluk. The forest officials started a search operation with the help of villagers after Jayanth went missing Saturday morning. They halted the search operation in the night and resumed it Sunday morning, leading to the discovery of the body. The forest officials prima facie confirmed a leopard had attacked Jayanth.

This was the second leopard attack in two days and the fourth in the last few months in the region. On Friday evening, Siddamma, a resident of Kannayakanahalli of T Narasipura taluk, who went to fetch firewood was attacked by a leopard and her body was discovered Saturday.

On October 31, Manjunath, 18, a resident of Madgar Lingaiahna and on December 1, Meghana, 22, were killed in leopard attacks. killed when she was near his residence.

The villagers Sunday staged a protest in front of the forest department office urging it to take action. As the protests intensified Saturday night, T Narasipura MLA Ashwin Kumar M and Mysuru district deputy commissioner K V Rajendra arrived at the Horanahalli village and assured the villagers that the leopard would be caught at the earliest.

The forest department also issued a notice urging people not to step out of houses after 6 pm and to not go out of the house to attend nature calls.

First published on: 22-01-2023 at 13:08 IST
