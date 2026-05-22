Bowring Hospital wall collapse: Karnataka Lokayukta probe flags major safety lapses

Seven people were killed after a compound wall near Bowring Hospital in Bengaluru collapsed on April 29. (File Photo)

The Karnataka Lokayukta Friday published its report on the compound wall collapse at the government-run Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital in Bengaluru, pointing to a series of structural violations, administrative negligence, and civic lapses.

On April 29, 2026, a portion of the hospital’s compound wall collapsed, killing seven persons, including women and children, and injuring several others.

Taking suo motu note of the incident, the Lokayukta visited the spot on April 30 and ordered a detailed inquiry. A special team comprising police officers, engineers, and technical experts was constituted to probe the circumstances surrounding the collapse.

According to the inquiry report, the compound wall had allegedly been constructed beyond the permissible height prescribed under building regulations. While public compound walls are permitted to be between 1.5 metres and 2.4 metres in height under the Indian building code, the collapsed wall was reportedly built up to 2.8 metres.