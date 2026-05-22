Bowring Hospital wall collapse: Karnataka Lokayukta probe flags major safety lapses

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The Karnataka Lokayukta Friday published its report on the compound wall collapse at the government-run Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital in Bengaluru, pointing to a series of structural violations, administrative negligence, and civic lapses.
On April 29, 2026, a portion of the hospital’s compound wall collapsed, killing seven persons, including women and children, and injuring several others.
Taking suo motu note of the incident, the Lokayukta visited the spot on April 30 and ordered a detailed inquiry. A special team comprising police officers, engineers, and technical experts was constituted to probe the circumstances surrounding the collapse.
According to the inquiry report, the compound wall had allegedly been constructed beyond the permissible height prescribed under building regulations. While public compound walls are permitted to be between 1.5 metres and 2.4 metres in height under the Indian building code, the collapsed wall was reportedly built up to 2.8 metres.
The report stated that the wall had earlier been damaged after a lorry hit it during 2008-09. The damaged portion was later reconstructed using cement concrete blocks.
Investigators also found that nearly 1.8 metres of mud had been filled behind the wall without properly retaining wall design or engineering safeguards. The wall allegedly lacked drainage systems and “weep holes” required to release rainwater pressure, resulting in excessive pressure buildup behind the structure and weakening it over time.
The inquiry observed that the wall functioned only as a self-weight structure and not as a scientifically designed earth-retaining wall.
The report further stated that vegetation and shrubs had grown behind the wall between 2009 and 2016. Subsequently, during 2018-19, debris and construction waste were allegedly dumped in the same area, increasing pressure on the structure and compromising its stability.
The Lokayukta report also flagged administrative negligence, stating that the institution did not have a permanent civil engineer despite repeated requirements. Although approval had reportedly been granted on September 27, 2024, to appoint an engineer on a contract basis, no appointment was made.
The inquiry additionally referred to proceedings in Writ Petition and six connected petitions heard by the Karnataka High Court on March 3, 2026, in which the civic body had reportedly informed the court that roadside vendors would be shifted and alternate arrangements made without inconveniencing the public.
According to the report, authorities had powers under Section 216 of the Greater Bengaluru Governance Act, 2024, to clear encroachments on pedestrian pathways but failed to take timely action. The report observed that BBMP and Greater Bengaluru Authority officials could have coordinated with the police to remove encroachments and ensure pedestrian safety.
The inquiry further noted that repeated issues involving roadside obstructions and vendors occupying public pathways were allegedly ignored despite recurring safety concerns.
Lokayukta hearing
During the Lokayukta hearing held on Thursday, senior IAS and IPS officers, along with officials from the Urban Development Department, Health Department, Greater Bengaluru Authority, and erstwhile BBMP, the Bengaluru police, and hospital authorities, appeared before the inquiry panel.
The Karnataka government informed the Lokayukta that criminal cases had been registered against those found responsible for the collapse. Notices had also been issued to the engineers and officials concerned seeking explanations, and further departmental action would be initiated after receiving their replies.
Officials from the Urban Development Department also submitted reports relating to civic violations, encroachments, and structural safety concerns connected to the area surrounding the hospital.
During the proceedings, officials informed the Lokayukta that steps were being taken to relocate roadside vendors within a month in compliance with earlier directions.
Expressing concern over recurring civic negligence, the Lokayukta directed authorities to identify dangerous buildings, weak compound walls, and other vulnerable public structures across Bengaluru and initiate preventive measures to avoid similar incidents in the future.
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