Chennai-based firm, contractor booked in Bowring Hospital wall collapse case

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Nearly a month after seven people were killed after a wall collapsed in the Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital in Bengaluru, the police said Tuesday they have registered a case of negligence against a contractor and a Chennai-based company.
The Commercial Street police registered the case against ASR Traders under Section 106 (causing death by negligence) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) on May 20, following the directions of the chief secretary.
Chandru, an executive engineer with the Health and Family Welfare Department, filed the complaint based on the report filed by the technical committee constituted by the state government. In its report, the committee recommended that criminal charges be filed against the contractor.
The FIR also stated that an email was sent on May 14 to ASR Traders, requesting a response or appearance before the committee by May 18, but neither responded to the email nor appeared before the committee.
According to the complaint, the ASR Traders was awarded a tender to demolish the old building within the hospital premises to build a new nursing college and research institute. The contract was awarded in 2017, but ASR Traders failed to clear and dispose of the debris in accordance with the contract agreement.
While ASR Traders was supposed to dispose of the debris, it illegally abandoned it on the site, leading to the wall’s collapse, according to the committee’s report.
The Karnataka Lokayukta, which took up a suo motu case, published its report last week on the compound wall collapse, pointing to a series of structural violations, administrative negligence, and civic lapses.
On April 29, seven people, including a child, died after a wall of the hospital collapsed on the victims.
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