Chennai-based firm, contractor booked in Bowring Hospital wall collapse case

On April 29, seven people, including a child, died after a wall of the hospital collapsed on the victims. (Express Photo/Special Arrangement)

Nearly a month after seven people were killed after a wall collapsed in the Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital in Bengaluru, the police said Tuesday they have registered a case of negligence against a contractor and a Chennai-based company.

The Commercial Street police registered the case against ASR Traders under Section 106 (causing death by negligence) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) on May 20, following the directions of the chief secretary.

Chandru, an executive engineer with the Health and Family Welfare Department, filed the complaint based on the report filed by the technical committee constituted by the state government. In its report, the committee recommended that criminal charges be filed against the contractor.