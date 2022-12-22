‘Chinese agent’: Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai slams Sanjay Raut’s ‘will enter without permission’ remark

While passing a resolution on the border dispute with Maharashtra on Thursday, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai called Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut a “Chinese agent” over his recent statement that “just like how China entered [Indian territory], we will enter [Karnataka]” without permission.

“The way Sanjay Raut spoke, I suspect he is in favour of China. He is anti-national. What else should I call him? If you come like Chinese, we will do what Indian soldiers did,” Bommai told the Assembly in Belagavi during its winter session.

Raut, the MP from the Shiv Sena’s Uddhav Thackeray faction, recently said, “Just like how China has entered [Indian territory], we will enter [Karnataka]. We do not need anyone’s permission. We want to solve it through a discussion but the Karnataka CM is igniting a fire. There is a weak government in Maharashtra. It is not taking any stand on it.”

The Assembly passed a resolution reiterating Karnataka’s position on the Belagavi border dispute. In his speech, the BJP leader attacked ministers and leaders of Maharashtra, where the saffron party is in power with the Shiv Sena faction led by Eknath Shinde.

Reacting to a statement made by NCP leader Jayant Patil, Bommai said, “He has made a comment in the House that shows his culture and immaturity. This represents the culture of Maharashtra leaders… It is a settled matter for the public. People living in the border areas share a good bond and have harmony…”

“We share borders with Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra. It is only Maharashtra that raises unnecessary controversies for political gains. Even our ministers have got representations from Maharashtra towns asking to be part of Karnataka. People from Akkalkot and Solapur have approached us. They are fed up with Maharashtra’s administration. But we have never gone to create a rift. Instead of looking at the Karnataka region, let the Maharashtra government focus on developing those regions,” he added.

Opposition leader and former chief minister Siddaramaiah also criticised Raut’s China remark.

“Let us not stoop to such a low level. We will respond to them (Maharashtra) in a civilised manner. We are Indians. China is an enemy country. Does he not have any manners and respect for the federal structure? They (Maharashtra) need to learn from the US,” the Congress leader said.