Border row: Karnataka CM Bommai says Ajit Pawar’s statement aims at political survival

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday slammed Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar’s remarks on the border row between the two states and termed it a ploy by the Maharashtra government for “political survival”.

Bommai added that the state government’s stand on the border issue was very clear and “there is no question of ceding even an inch of our land”.

“The politicians of Maharashtra raise the border and language issue whenever they face a political crisis in their state. There are many Kannada-speaking areas in Maharashtra. The state government is mulling to take up their cause too. It is very mean on the part of Maharashtra politicians to raise the border and language issues for their political survival,” Bommai said and appealed to them to give up the attitude.

On Sunday, Pawar had said, “On this Maharashtra Day, we still regret that several Marathi-speaking villages at the state border, including Belgaum, Nipai and Karwar, could not be part of our state yet. I assure you will keep supporting the fight by the people of these villages to become a part of Maharashtra.” The comments soon triggered a row.

Maharashtra lays claim to certain predominantly Marathi-speaking areas in Karnataka, including Belgaum, Karwar and Nippani. The dispute has been pending for years before the Supreme Court.