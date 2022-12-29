Border row a ‘do or die’ situation for Karnataka: Former PM Deve Gowda

Weighing in on the border row between Karnataka and Maharashtra, former prime minister HD Deve Gowda said that it was a “do or die” situation for Kannadigas and claimed that the controversy was part of the ongoing assault by national parties against the interest of the people of Karnataka.

“Now is the do or die moment for Kannadigas. If we have to receive the rightful share of our taxes, if our children have to secure jobs, if we have to safeguard our language and culture from outsiders, if border row has to be solved, then we should not compromise with our identity and realise the truth that only our own people can understand our pain, and strengthen the Kannada regional party,” he wrote in an open letter.

Strengthening regional parties is the only way to come out of this quandry, the JD(S) national president added.

“When I was Prime Minister, I had succeeded in solving extremely sensitive issues such as the River Narmada dispute of Gujarat and elections in Kashmir. But, despite the same party being in power at the Centre and the state, the delay in sorting out the Belagavi border dispute reflects how the ruling party has treated the issue with scorn,” he said.

When the border row was at its peak in 2006, the then chief minister HD Kumaraswamy convened a legislature session to announce Belagavi as the second capital of Karnataka. He had also laid the foundation stone for Suvarna Vidhana Soudha near the border city to convene a joint session of legislature every year, Gowda said.

The border row between the two has reached a fever pitch with both state legislatures passing resolutions against giving up their claim over the land.

While Karnataka passed a resolution saying that not an inch of land will be ceded to Maharashtra, the neighbouring state has sought the inclusion of 800 villages of Karnataka within its borders.