Booked again: Days after viral stunt, Ricky Rai faces fresh case over fake number plate, Lamborghini seized

Days after being booked by the Bengaluru police over a viral Lamborghini stunt, Ricky Rai, son of former underworld figure Muthappa Rai, faced another case on Friday, with authorities seizing a Lamborghini Huracán allegedly used for dangerous driving and fitted with a fake “fancy” registration plate.

According to the Cubbon Park Traffic Police, the case came to light after a video showing the luxury car drifting at Anil Kumble Circle in the early hours of March 21 went viral on social media and was tagged to the Bengaluru City police’s account. Acting on the complaint filed by a police constable, authorities traced the vehicle bearing registration number KA-05 NR 0009 and registered a case.

The police said the car was seen being driven rashly around 2.40 am, endangering public safety. The vehicle was subsequently seized and taken into custody for further investigation.

During verification, officials from the Regional Transport Office (RTO), Bengaluru South, confirmed that the “fancy number” displayed on the car had not been officially allotted to any vehicle. Officers further found that the Lamborghini Huracán was originally registered in Delhi as DL 1 CT 1515 but had not been re-registered in Karnataka as required under law.

The police said a counterfeit number plate was installed to mimic a premium registration and evade identification while committing traffic violations.

Based on the findings, a case was filed under sections 318(4) (cheating), 340(2) (use of forged document as genuine), and 341 (possession of counterfeit instruments for forgery) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The police said further investigations are underway.

Days after the stunt video went viral, a similar clip surfaced showing the same Lamborghini performing stunts near the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, raising concerns over reckless driving.

Story continues below this ad

Rai, through his advocate, has challenged the police action, claiming that he was not driving the vehicle at the time of the incident. The defence maintained that the driver was merely navigating a bad stretch of road and did not engage in stunt driving.

“The driver should be appreciated for handling a difficult patch rather than being penalised,” the lawyer told the media, disputing allegations of rash and dangerous driving.