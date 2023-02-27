Book showcasing 100 Karnataka Muslim women achievers launched

Written by Shyma Rauf

The Karnataka edition of Rising Beyond The Ceiling (RBTC) book was launched in Bengaluru Saturday by Dr Farah Usmani, international health and development expert. The book showcases stories of 100 Muslim women achievers in 15 fields ranging from education to sports and civil services to entrepreneurship.

According to Usmani, author of the book, the RBTC initiative aims to change the stereotypical notions about Muslim women in India and shine a spotlight on their significant contribution to nation-building.

Speaking about the objective behind RBTC, Dr Usmani said: “Stereotypes of Muslim women in India entrenched in… triple talaq, multiple marriages have held them hostage for so long, it is commonplace to view Muslim women in India and also globally as a monolith category even though they are highly heterogeneous. The RBTC was born out of the need to change the stereotypical narrative about Muslim women in India. I believe that we must put forward and proactively build our own narrative and not always respond to misconceptions and misinterpretations.”

Politician Margaret Alva, the chief guest of the event, said: “We today have 100 million Muslim women urban and rural mostly in ghettos spread all over the country, speaking different languages, following different customs and working in different fields, they are considered generally socially backward, uneducated, married off in their teens and tied to their homes, caring for their family and their many children. The RBTC is a path-breaking initiative of a few women with a mission and a vision that tears open the way and presents the faces of the women who have stepped out to shape their lives and become achievers. Their stories must be told and heard and disseminated.”

The idea of the RBTC struck Dr Usmani while working with the United Nations International Civil Service where she was met with a question by a journalist who in his long career, had not met a single Muslim woman from India. Dr Usmani reflected that there are over 100 million women who identify as Muslims in India and took it upon herself to showcase their achievements and break the stereotype that Muslim women are oppressed and do not possess any freedom.

Reformer, educationist, and writer Fareeda Rahmathulla said, “It is not an easy task to conduct and collect so many women from different sectors. It was said that Muslim women don’t have freedom, Muslims don’t send their daughters outside their houses, this book proves that Muslim women are in every field, they can achieve anything. This also inspires younger girls so they can read and their talent gets recognised as well.”

The book features former IAF wing commander Dr Farah Afraz, vice-principal of Abbas Khan College for Women Professor Sabiha Zubair, Tameer NGO founder Hasnath Mansoor, IAS officer Naghat Abroo, artist Afrah Shafiq, entrepreneur Anjum Jung, founder of Aasra Trust Sajeeda Begum, writer Andaleeb Wajid, and powerlifter Khudsiya Nazeer, among many others.

The Karnataka edition of the book was coordinated by Zoya Fatehally, who has been featured under the STEM professionals section, architect and urban designer Aiman Ansari, and postgraduate student Lubna Ludeen.

The book was virtually launched on Karnataka Rajyotsava Day (November 1, 2022).

Dr Farah Usmani said she hopes to launch more editions of the book annually or every two years.

The RBTC initiative is supported by the Supporting Action For Advancement & Rights (SAFAR) Foundation.