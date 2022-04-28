Bommai to leave for Delhi amid buzz about cabinet rejig talks with BJP top brass

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will travel to New Delhi on Friday night amid speculation that he may discuss changes in his cabinet during his one-day visit to attend a conference of chief justices and chief ministers.

“There have been no discussions as yet on the cabinet expansion. I am going to Delhi tomorrow night. There is a conference of chief justices and chief ministers. I will be attending the conference and returning immediately,” Bommai said on Thursday while announcing the visit.

“When the high command discusses the issue and when a decision is taken, all the information will be provided,” he said.

Since a meeting of the BJP state executive on April 10, Bommai has been saying that he is awaiting a call from the party high command in Delhi to finalise changes in the state cabinet. It currently has five vacancies.

With Assembly elections barely a year away, many in the state BJP are looking forward to cabinet changes and fresh inductions even as the party leadership is fighting shy of a reshuffle for fear of triggering dissent in the final lap of its government’s tenure.

The BJP leadership in Delhi is expected to hold internal discussions on changes in Karnataka before holding discussions with Bommai. It has also grown weary of rising allegations of corruption surrounding the party in the southern state and is considering changes to improve the party’s governance image, BJP sources said.