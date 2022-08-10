Bommai to continue as Karnataka CM, says his allies as Congress suggests ‘impending change’

Updated: August 10, 2022 10:22:49 am
Three BJP leaders considered to be close allies of Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai in the state have opposed claims made by the Congress party that moves are afoot to replace him.
Chatter about Boomai being replaced as the chief minister arose after Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited Karnataka last week. Bommai is also being criticised by several BJP leaders following the recent murder of the party’s youth wing leader in the Dakshina Kannada district.
Bommai will lead the BJP into the state polls in 2023, said BJP’s Karnataka unit president Nalin Kumar Kateel, Revenue Minister R Ashoka and Health Minister K Sudhakar.
“There will be no changes in the BJP. Bommai will be the CM for the full term. We will go for the next election under the guidance of Yediyurappa and the leadership of Bommai. The Congress party is trying to hide its internal problems by saying there will be a third CM for the BJP in the state,” said Kateel Tuesday.
“The Congress party is going around saying the BJP will soon get a third CM in Karnataka. It is a joke. There is a big fight within the Congress party itself about who should be the leader. Our chief minister Basavaraj Bommai is the CM now, he will be CM later and also after the polls,” said Ashoka, another close ally, in a statement.
“The other day Amit Shah paid a visit to the state and spoke highly about the state. There is no possibility of a change of the CM. If for any reason people believe this then they will have to get their heads examined. As long as Modi and Amit Shah are leading the BJP the Congress will be consigned to a corner. Our CM is a simple CM and we will fight the next polls under his leadership,” the revenue minister said.
Sudhakar said the Congress party is dreaming about changes in the BJP government in Karnataka. “The BJP government is safe under the able administration of Bommai. However, somebody will be pushed out of the double-door bus of the Congress party,” he said.
Incidentally, the BJP leaders issued their statements after a series of social media messages by the Congress party about a possible change of guard in the state by the BJP.
“The game of puppetry with the puppet CM Bommai is set to end. The lack of any comments or celebrations among the BJP ministers following the visit of Amit Shah is an indicator of the impending change. The BJP has gone into mute mode since the visit of Amit Shah. The time has come for a third CM to assume office in the 40 percent government,” said Congress’ Karnataka unit on social media.
“The BJP leadership has set out to topple Bommai. Is this change going to be to admit the failure of the government or to keep up the tradition of appointing three CMs each time?” asked the Opposition party.
