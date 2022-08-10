scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 10, 2022

Bommai to continue as Karnataka CM, says his allies as Congress suggests ‘impending change’

Basavaraj Bommai will lead the BJP into the state polls in 2023, said BJP’s Karnataka unit president Nalin Kumar Kateel, Revenue Minister R Ashoka and Health Minister K Sudhakar.

By: Express News Service | Bengaluru |
Updated: August 10, 2022 10:22:49 am
Chatter about Boomai being replaced as the chief minister arose after Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited Karnataka last week. (PTI)

Three BJP leaders considered to be close allies of Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai in the state have opposed claims made by the Congress party that moves are afoot to replace him.

Chatter about Boomai being replaced as the chief minister arose after Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited Karnataka last week. Bommai is also being criticised by several BJP leaders following the recent murder of the party’s youth wing leader in the Dakshina Kannada district.

Also Read |Karnataka: Speculations rife over change in chief ministership following Amit Shah’s visit

Bommai will lead the BJP into the state polls in 2023, said BJP’s Karnataka unit president Nalin Kumar Kateel, Revenue Minister R Ashoka and Health Minister K Sudhakar.

“There will be no changes in the BJP. Bommai will be the CM for the full term. We will go for the next election under the guidance of Yediyurappa and the leadership of Bommai. The Congress party is trying to hide its internal problems by saying there will be a third CM for the BJP in the state,” said Kateel Tuesday.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Sajjid Chinoy: ‘The rupee is a better-performing currency against t...Premium
Sajjid Chinoy: ‘The rupee is a better-performing currency against t...
Delhi Confidential: Amid Bihar drama, will Harivansh step down as Deputy ...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Amid Bihar drama, will Harivansh step down as Deputy ...
Constant sparring, communication gap, poaching shadow: Why Nitish quit NDAPremium
Constant sparring, communication gap, poaching shadow: Why Nitish quit NDA
Nitish Aayog: Is stage being set for him as Opposition face against Modi?Premium
Nitish Aayog: Is stage being set for him as Opposition face against Modi?

“The Congress party is going around saying the BJP will soon get a third CM in Karnataka. It is a joke. There is a big fight within the Congress party itself about who should be the leader. Our chief minister Basavaraj Bommai is the CM now, he will be CM later and also after the polls,” said Ashoka, another close ally, in a statement.

“The other day Amit Shah paid a visit to the state and spoke highly about the state. There is no possibility of a change of the CM. If for any reason people believe this then they will have to get their heads examined. As long as Modi and Amit Shah are leading the BJP the Congress will be consigned to a corner. Our CM is a simple CM and we will fight the next polls under his leadership,” the revenue minister said.

Sudhakar said the Congress party is dreaming about changes in the BJP government in Karnataka. “The BJP government is safe under the able administration of Bommai. However, somebody will be pushed out of the double-door bus of the Congress party,” he said.

Advertisement
Read also |Karnataka: Evicted encroachers protest after forest department reclaims land illegally sold for construction of resort

Incidentally, the BJP leaders issued their statements after a series of social media messages by the Congress party about a possible change of guard in the state by the BJP.

“The game of puppetry with the puppet CM Bommai is set to end. The lack of any comments or celebrations among the BJP ministers following the visit of Amit Shah is an indicator of the impending change. The BJP has gone into mute mode since the visit of Amit Shah. The time has come for a third CM to assume office in the 40 percent government,” said Congress’ Karnataka unit on social media.

More from Bangalore

“The BJP leadership has set out to topple Bommai. Is this change going to be to admit the failure of the government or to keep up the tradition of appointing three CMs each time?” asked the Opposition party.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 10-08-2022 at 10:22:35 am

Most Popular

1

Koffee with Karan episode 6 teaser: Sonam Kapoor says her brothers have slept with all her friends, retitles Brahmastra as 'Shiva No 1'

2

Naga Chaitanya reveals his morse code tattoo is his wedding date with Samantha Ruth Prabhu: ‘Haven’t thought of changing it’

3

Bihar Political Crisis News Live Updates: Nitish Kumar back in Mahagathbandhan; oath ceremony tomorrow at 2pm

4

Shrikant Tyagi held, got ‘vidhayak’ sticker through S P Maurya: Police

5

Why Mahagathbandhan 2022 is different from Grand Alliance 2015

Featured Stories

Olivia Newton-John was a singer, Hollywood star and cancer activist. For ...
Olivia Newton-John was a singer, Hollywood star and cancer activist. For ...
At CWG, India’s track and field athletes made a mark, women’s cricket and...
At CWG, India’s track and field athletes made a mark, women’s cricket and...
Explained: What and where is Mar-a-Lago, the estate and club at the centr...
Explained: What and where is Mar-a-Lago, the estate and club at the centr...
Explained: Electricity Bill – promise, problems
Explained: Electricity Bill – promise, problems
Double engine decoupled: Loss of JD(U)’s EBC bastion rattles BJP
Double engine decoupled: Loss of JD(U)’s EBC bastion rattles BJP
Nitish Aayog: Is stage being set for him as Opposition face against Modi?
Nitish Aayog: Is stage being set for him as Opposition face against Modi?
Chinese vessels in Indian Ocean: India needs calibrated response
Express Opinion

Chinese vessels in Indian Ocean: India needs calibrated response

Premium
Wary of BJP's 'non-patriotic' barbs, SP, BSP join Tiranga campaign

Wary of BJP's 'non-patriotic' barbs, SP, BSP join Tiranga campaign

As PM Modi again refers to Rajya Sabha ‘hurdle’, some House truths

As PM Modi again refers to Rajya Sabha ‘hurdle’, some House truths

Premium
St Xavier’s Univ prof quits: ‘Forced to do so over Instagram photos’

St Xavier’s Univ prof quits: ‘Forced to do so over Instagram photos’

Bollywood disrespected Delhi for decades, but these films capture the capital's wisdom

Bollywood disrespected Delhi for decades, but these films capture the capital's wisdom

Amid Bihar drama, will Harivansh step down as RS Deputy Chairman?
Delhi Confidential

Amid Bihar drama, will Harivansh step down as RS Deputy Chairman?

Premium
Making of the raging bull of Birmingham Commonwealth Games

Making of the raging bull of Birmingham Commonwealth Games

‘Rupee a better currency against the dollar on trade-weighted basis’
Sajjid Chinoy at Explained Live

‘Rupee a better currency against the dollar on trade-weighted basis’

Premium
FBI raid on Donald Trump home: the law, the action, the politics
Explained

FBI raid on Donald Trump home: the law, the action, the politics

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 10: Latest News
Advertisement