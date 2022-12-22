Irregularities in Smart Cities Mission works in Bengaluru to be probed: Karnataka CM Bommai

Any irregularities in works taken up under the Smart Cities Mission in the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) limits will be inquired into, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Thursday.

Bommai was responding to MLC P R Ramesh at the Legislative Council after he alleged that the funds meant for the project “were looted” and a majority of works taken up under the project were road works. “Of the Rs 800 crore paid for various works under the Smart City project, Rs 450 crore was spent on roads,” he said, alleging massive irregularities in the works taken up under the scheme.

Bommai said that the government would probe irregularities and added that any concerns raised regarding the project would be addressed. Ramesh, meanwhile, urged the BJP government to order an audit of the 44 works launched under the scheme.

The chief minister noted that all the works under the project were approved by a city-level advisory forum comprising the Bangalore Central MP and MLAs from the central business district of Bengaluru. “They have decided which works were required,” he said, responding to Ramesh’s complaint that white-topping projects were taken up under the scheme.

According to a reply tabled in the Legislative Council, Rs 1,000 crore was allocated for Bengaluru under Smart Cities Mission and Rs 804 crore has been released to date. Of the funds, Rs 390 crore was released by the Centre and Rs 414 crore by the state government.

Bengaluru was selected for the Smart Cities Mission project in June 2017 and was part of the third list of cities announced by the Centre.