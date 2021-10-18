Karnataka CM Bommai visits rain-hit areas in Bengaluru, promises master plan to solve city’s drainage issues

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday visited Bengaluru and inspected several areas which reported damages in the wake of the heavy rains that lashed the city recently. He also announced that a master plan will be prepared to solve issues plaguing the drainage system.

Bommai, who also holds the Bengaluru Development portfolio, visited areas including HSR Layout, Madiwala, Silk Board Junction and Hosur Road, and said his government was preparing a master plan for separation of drainage and sewage water in the city in coordination with the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB).

“We have noticed that sewage water enters houses due to rains in a few parts of the city, hence there is a need to repair and increase the capacity and height of the main drains, so that water can be let out in a large quantity and the capacity of lakes will also be increased by deepening them,” he said after inspection.

“I will call a meeting of BBMP, BWSSB and Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) officials for proper coordination during the times of rain in the city. Necessary directions have been given in this regard,” he added.

The chief minister said he will also look into complaints of potholes developing in many parts of the city in the wake of the heavy rains. He promised that work on filling potholes in city roads will be taken up once there is some respite from the rains.



In several parts of Bengaluru last week, civic activists performed pujas near potholes to draw the attention of the state government and civic agencies to the condition of roads.

“I am collecting information from the BBMP and other departments regarding potholes, I will have a separate meeting and inspection for it,” Bommai said.