scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 06, 2022

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai proposes sluice gates for Bengaluru lakes to prevent flooding in city

Earlier on Monday Basavaraj Bommai said Rs 9.50 crore had been released to establish a company of SDRF exclusively for the city of Bengaluru.

Basavaraj Bommai said Rs 9.50 crore had been released to establish a company of SDRF exclusively for the city of Bengaluru. (File Photo)

The BJP government in Karnataka is considering the construction of sluice gates for all lakes in the city of Bengaluru in order to regulate the overflow of water from the lakes during heavy rains and to prevent flooding in catchments around lakes.

In the wake of the flooding of several parts of south-east Bengaluru – the IT corridor – during rain since August 30 Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai claimed that the state will build sluice gates for lakes to regulate water flow during the rains.

“It is not the entire Bengaluru that is affected but only two zones and particularly the Mahadevapura zone that is facing problems for two reasons – it has 69 tanks and all are overflowing, the second reason is that all establishments are on a lower level to the lakes, and the third reason is that encroachments have happened,” Bommai said Tuesday.

“We are going to put sluice gates for the tanks in order to manage them better,” Bommai said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘My Dear Comrade’ Vijayan to ‘my brother’ Rahul t...Premium
‘My Dear Comrade’ Vijayan to ‘my brother’ Rahul t...
As UK Prime Minister, Liz Truss faces hard times and Boris Johnson’s ghostPremium
As UK Prime Minister, Liz Truss faces hard times and Boris Johnson’s ghost
GoM meet: Views diverge on tax valuation mechanism, rate tweaksPremium
GoM meet: Views diverge on tax valuation mechanism, rate tweaks
Cyrus Mistry crash: Speed, driver fatigue possible factors; accident site...Premium
Cyrus Mistry crash: Speed, driver fatigue possible factors; accident site...

“This was the highest rainfall in the last 42 years. All the 164 tanks in Bengaluru are filled to the brim and the excess water along with rain is flooding residential areas in south Bengaluru,” the Karnataka CM said.

Bommai said some areas in Bengaluru City have received 150 percent more rain than the normal rain between September 1 and 5. Mahadevapura, Bommanahalli, and K.R.Puram have recorded 307 percent excess rain.

The city of Bengaluru has nearly 164 lakes at present. The city had as many as 272 lakes nearly five decades ago and many of the lakes in and around the city have been reclaimed by the state to facilitate the construction of residential and commercial properties.

Advertisement

According to a statement made by the BJP government in the state legislature last year as many as 1100 of the 1500 lakes in Bengaluru and its larger urban and rural districts have seen encroachments.

One of the consequences of lakes becoming prime real estate and even government agencies taking over lakes to set up bus stands, stadiums, and research centers, is the flooding seen during heavy rainfall and a sharp decline in the groundwater levels in the city of Bengaluru.

Karnataka CM Bommai has blamed the current flooding of many areas on maladministration by the previous governments. 

Advertisement

“This has happened because of maladministration, and totally unplanned administration of the previous Congress government. They have given permissions left, right, and center – in the lakes, on the tank bunds, in the buffer zones and that is the reason for flooding,” Bommai said on Tuesday.

“They have never thought of maintaining the lakes and I have now taken it as a challenge, and I have given 1500 crores to remove encroachments, and secondly, I have given Rs 300 crore yesterday to remove all the encroachments and to protect the rajakaluves so that in the future there will be no impediments,” the Karnataka CM said.

Earlier on Monday Bommai said Rs 9.50 crore had been released to establish a company of SDRF exclusively for the city of Bengaluru.

Bommai said a central team would arrive in Bengaluru to study the rain and flood situation on Tuesday night.

According to official data from the government, 5092 people are taking shelter in care centers in 17 districts following the rains over the last few days.

More from Bangalore
Advertisement

According to estimates of damage for the whole state agriculture crops on 14717 hectares and horticulture crops on 1374 hectares are damaged;  430 houses are severely damaged; 2188 houses are partially hit; 255 km of roads, bridges, culverts, and electric poles are damaged.

First published on: 06-09-2022 at 02:31:44 pm
Next Story

2015 police firing case: Akali Dal chief Badal appears before SIT for questioning

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Supreme Court: 'Can you take right to practise religion to school with uniform?'

Supreme Court: 'Can you take right to practise religion to school with uniform?'

Cyrus Mistry cremated at Worli crematorium, hundreds attend funeral

Cyrus Mistry cremated at Worli crematorium, hundreds attend funeral

Kingsway to Rajpath to Kartavya Path: short history of Delhi's century-old stretch

Kingsway to Rajpath to Kartavya Path: short history of Delhi's century-old stretch

Anahita Pandole's condition has improved, says hospital official
Cyrus Mistry car crash

Anahita Pandole's condition has improved, says hospital official

Suresh Raina retires from IPL, domestic cricket for T20 leagues in SA, Sri Lanka, UAE

Suresh Raina retires from IPL, domestic cricket for T20 leagues in SA, Sri Lanka, UAE

Barack Obama is now half an 'EGOT', what does this mean?

Barack Obama is now half an 'EGOT', what does this mean?

Cyrus Mistry crash: Accident site may be new 'black spot'

Cyrus Mistry crash: Accident site may be new 'black spot'

Premium
Opinion | Japan is recasting its national security vision in face of an aggressive China

Opinion | Japan is recasting its national security vision in face of an aggressive China

Premium
Goodbye trailer: The story of a tragedy, viewed from a comic lens

Goodbye trailer: The story of a tragedy, viewed from a comic lens

How sitting for long slams your heart and lungs, raises blood sugar

How sitting for long slams your heart and lungs, raises blood sugar

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 06: Latest News
Advertisement