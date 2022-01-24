Bommai plays down circumstances of meeting by BJP ministers, MLAs from Belagavi

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai played down the circumstances of a meeting held on the weekend by BJP ministers and legislators from the Belagavi region under the leadership of forest minister Umesh Katti and his brother, a former MP, Ramesh Katti.

The dinner meeting was held amid speculation that some of the BJP leaders from the Belagavi region who are in the Bommai cabinet may be eased out to make way for one of the Jarkiholi brothers who are seeking to return to the cabinet after Ramesh Jarkiholi’s exit in 2021 over sexual assault allegations.

The meeting of Belagavi leaders of the BJP held by the Katti brothers – who are recent entrants to the BJP like the Jarkiholis – did not feature three Jarkiholi brothers who are BJP legislators from Belagavi. It also did not feature the BJP MP from Belagavi Mangala Suresh Angadi.

‘There is no dissidence created by the meeting. Leaders in different parts will meet at different points of time and you cannot interpret it in any way. Congress leaders also meet in homes of leaders, the BJP leaders also meet in the same way. There is no need to give it importance,” Bommai said Monday.

The BJP government in Karnataka currently has two ministers from the Belagavi region — Umesh Katti – a nine term MLA who is originally from the Janata Dal, and Shashikala Jolle, the muzrai minister who is the lone woman in the Bommai cabinet. There are many aspirants among the 18 MLAs (the largest block for any district in Karnataka) for cabinet positions. A three-term MLA Abhay Patil and a scheduled tribe MLA P Rajeev are known to be keen to enter the cabinet.

There is also speculation that the BJP is under pressure to induct one of the three Jarkiholi brothers who are legislators from the Belagavi region in a cabinet shuffle and induction that is on the cards as the BJP government enters the last year of its tenure. The former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi, the MLA from Gokak in Belagavi, the president of the Karnataka Milk Federation, Balachandra Jarkiholi, the MLA from Arabhavi are BJP legislators while a third brother Laxman Jarkiholi is an Independent MLC who defeated the official BJP candidate in polls that were held in December.

The BJP is keen on winning the support of Lakhan Jarkiholi in the legislative council since that would give the party a clear majority in the upper house to push through legislation like the controversial Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion bill or anti conversion bill that was passed in the state assembly in December and is now likely to be tabled in the council during a forthcoming session.

The Gokak MLA is aspiring to return to the BJP cabinet. He was forced to resign in March 2021 after allegations of alleged sexual assault emerged after a sex CD was aired by local channels. The former minister has claimed to have been extorted by a honey trap gang with the video.

A Special Investigation Team of the Bengaluru police which investigated the case has completed its probe but is yet to place it before a designated court on account of a high court stay on the filing of the probe reports at the instance of a woman who has made accusations against the MLA.

Bommai has admitted that aspirants for posts in the cabinet are lobbying for positions in his cabinet. ‘There are four cabinet posts that are vacant and it is quite normal for many people to aspire for a post. There is nothing wrong with it. When and how it should be done is known to the party leaders. I am bringing it to the notice of the party leaders. When the party leaders seek our view, we will provide all information,” Bommai said Monday.

The Bommai government is scheduled to complete six months in office on January 28.

There is pressure from many MLAs (who have not been made ministers) for a position in the cabinet. Two long-time aspirants Basangouda Patil Yatnal and M P Renukacharya, who were at loggerheads in the past, joined forces last week to demand a cabinet induction at the earliest. Some of the aspirants have said that an early induction must be carried out or inductions at all given the limited tenure that a minister will have in the BJP government before the 2023 state election. The MLA from Yatnal has indicated that the BJP may go in for a Gujarat model change of the entire cabinet but with only the CM retained.