No celebration for 62nd birthday, says Bommai as he completes six months as Karnataka CM

Having completed six months in office, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has decided to conduct a low-key event on Friday when he will also turn 62 years old.

“I have never celebrated my birthday. So there will be no celebration tomorrow as well,” Bommai said on Thursday when asked about his plans for the day.

On Friday morning, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and former chief minister B S Yediyurappa sent birthday wishes to Bommai, the Chief Minister’s office said.

Bommai will mark six months of his tenure as the chief minister by releasing a book that documents the achievements of the BJP government. He had replaced Yediyurappa as the chief minister on July 28 last year.

“A booklet giving an overview of the work done by this government in the last six months and how they have benefited the people would be released on Friday as part of the function to celebrate completion of six months in office,” the chief minister said.

The BJP leader has also issued directions to ministers to present the achievements of their ministries. “Ours is a responsive government. Therefore, there is no need for specific occasions like completing 100 days or six months to announce new programmes,” Bommai added.