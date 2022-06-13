scorecardresearch
Monday, June 13, 2022
Actor Shakti Kapoor’s son Siddhanth Kapoor detained in Bengaluru for alleged drug consumption

Siddhanth Kapoor, the brother of actor Shraddha Kapoor, also acts and is an assistant director. He has worked in more than 20 films.

By: Express News Service | Bengaluru |
Updated: June 13, 2022 10:06:40 am
Shakti Kapoor, Siddhant Kapoor, druugs case, Siddhant Kapoor drugs case, Shraddha Kapoor, Bollywood actor drugs case, Indian expressShakti Kapoor's son Siddhant Kapoor.

The police in Bengaluru have detained Bollywood actor Shakti Kapoor’s son Siddhanth Kapoor and four others for allegedly consuming drugs at a party Sunday night, said a senior official Monday.

Officials said the police raided a five-star hotel in Bengaluru based on a tip-off and 35 guests present at the party were taken into custody. All the guests were then subjected to a medical test.

Deputy commissioner of police (East) Bheemashankar S Guled said that the medical test showed that Siddhanth Kapoor had consumed drugs. An investigation is underway and a case has been registered, added Guled.

The police are yet to produce the accused before the court.

