Body takes up more space on flight, says Karnataka MLA on repatriating Naveen’s remains

Amid a lack of clarity as to when the mortal remains of Naveen, the Karnataka student killed in Ukraine, will be brought back to his hometown in Haveri district, BJP MLA Arvind Bellad has stoked a controversy by saying that more people can be accommodated on a plane in the space taken up by a dead body.

🗞️ Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

Naveen Shekharappa Gyanagoudar (21), who was pursuing fourth-year MBBS at Kharkiv National Medical University, was killed in shelling outside a store in Kharkiv when he stepped out to purchase groceries before catching a train to Ukraine’s border on Tuesday.

Latest updates | Russia-Ukraine crisis

Karnataka student killed in Ukraine: Body takes up more space on flight, says Karnataka BJP MLA Arvind Bellad on repatriating Naveen’s remains pic.twitter.com/gF7NZbeluw — Express Bengaluru (@IEBengaluru) March 4, 2022

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Speaking to media persons in Dharwad on Thursday, the MLA from Hubli-Dharwad said, “The government is putting in efforts to bring back the mortal remains of Naveen. Ukraine is a war zone and everyone is aware of it. Efforts are being made and, if possible, the body will be brought back.”

Bellad added, “While the situation is very difficult to bring back those who are alive, it’s even more onerous to bring back the dead because a dead body will consume more space on the flight. Eight to 10 people can be accommodated in the place of a dead body.”

Recently, Union Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs, Pralhad Joshi, drew criticism over his statement on students failing to qualify medical exams in India. He had said, “Ninety per cent of Indians who study medicine abroad fail to clear qualifying exams in India. This is not the right time to debate why students are moving out to study medicine.”