Body in stuffed suitcase found floating in Bengaluru lake

The identity of the dead and the cause of death are yet to be established. (Screengrab)

An unidentified body was found stuffed inside a suitcase dumped in Bengaluru’s Ramohalli Lake on Tuesday. Police said residents of the area spotted the suitcase floating in the lake and alerted authorities. A police team rushed to the spot and started efforts to retrieve the suitcase, from which parts of the body are seen protruding. The identity of the dead and the cause of death are yet to be established.