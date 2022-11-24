Man dies during sex, paramour’s husband helps dump body

The investigation into the death of a 67-year-old man whose body was found in a plastic bag in Bengaluru’s JP Nagar on November 17 has revealed that the body was dumped by his girlfriend and her relatives after he allegedly died of an epileptic attack while having sex with her.

The police, after ascertaining the identity of the man, checked his phone call details and found that he had been to his girlfriend’s house.

The name of the victim and the accused are being withheld as the probe is underway, a police officer said Thursday.

“The 67-year-old businessman was having an affair with a 35-year-old homemaker in Bengaluru. On November 16, he went to her house around 5pm and he died in her bed. The woman got nervous thinking that her name would be maligned in society and called her husband and brother. They packed the businessman’s body in a plastic bag and dumped it at an isolated place in JP Nagar,” the officer said.

On interrogation, the woman said that the man came home and had an epileptic attack, and died on the spot. She dumped the body as she did not want others to know about their relationship, the woman told the police.

“When we questioned the man’s family members, they said that he had left the house saying that he would be visiting his daughter-in-law’s house but when he did not return they filed a missing complaint. The man had several health issues and had undergone an angiogram in August,” the officer said.

The police have registered a case on November 19 under sections 176 (omission to give notice or information to public servant by person legally bound to give it), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender), 202 (intentional omission to give information of offence by person bound to inform) of the Indian Penal Code.

The police said that they are waiting for the post-mortem report to ascertain whether the claims made by the woman are true.