Boating in Bengaluru’s Madiwala Lake restarts after three years

After a gap of almost three years, boating in Madiwala Lake has been resumed by the Karnataka forest department. The custody of the lake was transferred from the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike to the department in April.

During a visit to the lake on Friday, deputy conservator of forest (Bengaluru Urban) SS Ravishankar told indianexpress.com that more boats would be procured and that maintenance work would be carried out.

“We have resumed boating and from June 1, visitors will have to pay a nominal fee of Rs 10 for entry. We have not revised the rates for boating or entry. We have retained the rates that we had charged in 2019. The revenue generated will be used to maintain the lake and the biodiversity park next to the waterbody. We have to procure more boats. I have inspected the lake and met members of the resident welfare association to decide on the future plan,” he said.

According to the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board, the lake has an unsatisfactory water quality index owing to the entry of sewage into it.

“I have asked the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board to look into this and resolve the issue within two weeks. The entry of sewage needs to be stopped,” Ravishankar said.

In the 2022-23 budget, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai asked the civic body to prepare a detailed project report for the comprehensive development of the lake. Officials say the government has to clarify which should be the implementing agency for the work now that the custody of the lake has been transferred.

However, officials of the forest department say the lake spread over 253.38 acres needs to be cleared of weeds, for which no fund has been allocated. At present, rowing boats are used in the lake.

The officials said the participants were practising for an upcoming sports event in Kashmir. “We would like to encourage aquatic sports but the Karnataka Tank Conservation and Development Authority has to give the permission. Even for practising in the lake, the participants have sought permission,” another forest official said on the condition of anonymity.

The government in 2019 transferred the custody of the lake to the civic body for better upkeep. However, officials say that neither the lake’s water quality nor the park was maintained by the civic body in the past three years.