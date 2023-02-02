BNP condemns BJP painting party symbol on Bengaluru walls, questions Tejasvi Surya’s campaign

Days after the Karnataka BJP started painting its poll symbol on the walls of houses in Bengaluru as part of its Vijaya Sankalpa Abhiyana ahead of the Assembly elections, the Bengaluru NavaNirmana Party (BNP) has condemned the move and also alleged the saffron party flouted a court order and BBMP rules.

The allegations were levelled after BJP’s Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya participated in a Vijaya Sankalpa Abhiyana event at Padmanabha Nagar where he spray painted his party’s lotus symbol on a house wall.

Stating that Bengaluru is already fighting to clear illegal flex banners and posters that are disfiguring and affecting the city’s beauty, the BNP also condemned the ‘unlawful activity’ by Surya.

“No person or party is allowed to misuse public space in this manner. It is against the court order. How can a political party think of disfiguring public places like this? Imagine if every other party began doing this. This offence of creating visual pollution by the BJP MP was in the news and all over social media,” it said in a statement.

The BNP also pointed out BBMP’s Advertisement Bye-laws (2006), which says, “No person shall use ‘Wall Painting’ as an outdoor media in the city of Bangalore without valid permission from the Commissioner of BBMP except in the prescribed ‘D’ zone as per conditions prescribed by the Council in this regard.”

“Why, aware of the irresponsible act by the BJP leader, has BBMP not initiated any action against him? We demand that the Joint Commissioners and Chief Engineers of the zones take this seriously and take action against BJP MP Tejasvi Surya without any fear or favour,” it added.