Mangaluru: Speeding BMW car jumps divider, rams into vehicles, injures woman

A two-wheeler rider was critically injured after a BMW car jumped over a divider before crashing into other vehicles in Karnataka’s Mangaluru on Saturday.

The incident took place near Ballalbagh junction, MG road. The injured rider was immediately taken to hospital. The incident was captured on a CCTV camera nearby, which showed the speeding car flying over the median before crashing into the woman rider and another car.

— Express Bengaluru (@IEBengaluru) April 9, 2022

Another woman standing on the divider had a narrow escape as she lost her balance before falling onto the road due to the impact of the incident.