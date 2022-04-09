scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, April 09, 2022
Breaking News

Mangaluru: Speeding BMW car jumps divider, rams into vehicles, injures woman

Another woman standing on the divider had a narrow escape as she lost her balance before falling onto the road due to the impact of the incident.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
April 9, 2022 9:09:15 pm
A screengrab of the CCTV footage.

A two-wheeler rider was critically injured after a BMW car jumped over a divider before crashing into other vehicles in Karnataka’s Mangaluru on Saturday.

The incident took place near Ballalbagh junction, MG road. The injured rider was immediately taken to hospital. The incident was captured on a CCTV camera nearby, which showed the speeding car flying over the median before crashing into the woman rider and another car.

Another woman standing on the divider had a narrow escape as she lost her balance before falling onto the road due to the impact of the incident.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 09: Latest News

Advertisement