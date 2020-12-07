BMTC’s airport bus tickets go online

Airport bus fares range from Rs 100 to Rs 320. Those booking more than four seats will also get a discount of 5%, the BMTC said in a release.

The Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) announced today that tickets for buses plying between various parts of the city and the airport can be booked online.

Seats can be reserved in advance through the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) on http://www.ksrtc.in or through its mobile App and booking counters.

The BMTC has already resumed its air-conditioned bus service to the Kempegowda International Airport on nine routes including HAL Main Gate, Whitefield TTMC, Electronics City, Kempegowda Bus Station, Mysuru Road Bus Station and DLF Apartment.

Airport bus fares range from Rs 100 to Rs 320. Those booking more than four seats will also get a discount of 5%, the BMTC said in a release. “Passengers must show printed ticket/e-tickets booking SMS (through mobile/laptop etc.) along with anyone of the specified identity proofs while boarding,” it added.

The BMTC airport services were closed on March 23 owing to Covid-19 induced lockdown and reopened on June 3.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd