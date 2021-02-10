BMTC workers to protest today over delay in salaries

The transport corporation said that bus services will not be affected during the protests. Express Photo: Darshan Devaiah

Transport unions, including CITU, on Wednesday will protest at the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) headquarters over the delay in the payment of salaries.

However, the transport corporation said that bus services will not be affected during the protests. “With reference to the bus operations on Wednesday, it is to inform that some of the unions shall be visiting the central office to submit the memorandum to BMTC management. However, BMTC bus operations will be normal on Wednesday,” BMTC PRO said in a statement.

Union members said that they received only half the pay for December and January. Apart from the delay of salaries, their other demands include provision of weekly leave without any conditions, prioritising work for women staff in the BMTC, and setting up an employee grievance committee.

Karnataka Deputy CM and Transport Minister Laxman Savadi said: “A proposal has been sent to the finance department, within two days, wages of all drivers and conductors will be cleared.”

“The delay is due to COVID-19’s impact on transport corporations. I appeal to the workers to understand the financial realities of the government,” he added.

Last December, most of the corporation employees protested by not reporting to duty. The state transport employees had demanded the government to consider them as government employees and bring them under government’s payroll. They also demanded a compensation of Rs 30 lakh to the families of all those transport workers who died due to Covid-19.

There are over 1.2 lakh workers employed with KSRTC, BMTC and other state corporations.