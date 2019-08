BMTC Vayu Vajra AC Volvo buses: Full route map, timings of Bengaluru International Airport shuttle bus services

Bangalore airport AC Volvo Vayu Vajra bus shuttle services: Have a flight to catch from Bengaluru International Airport? Well, the Vayu Vajra (Volvo AC buses) run by the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) caters to several key locations in Bangalore. It is among one of the cost-effective ways to reach the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA).

The Vayu Vajra buses charge not more than Rs 336 (including GST) for a trip to KIA, which is located in Devanahalli, on the outskirts of Bangalore.

Among the fastest-growing airports in the world, it is estimated that the Bengaluru International Airport will see 65 million passengers every year by 2024-25.

The Bengaluru airport connects passengers to several locations in and outside the country. It currently hosts 37 passenger airlines and 12 cargo airlines.

Here are the rates.

Vayu Vajra Services from Bengaluru International Airport to city

Sl no. – Route no. – Origin – Travel time – Maximum fare (including GST)

1. KIAS 4 – HAL Main Gate – 01.55 hrs – Rs 242

Departure timings(from origin)

07:00, 08:00, 08:30, 09:00, 10:00, 10:30, 12:10, 18:30, 19:00, 20:00, 21:00, 22:00

Arrival timings(at KIA)

08:55, 09:55, 10:15, 10:55, 11:55, 12:25, 13:55, 20:25, 20:55, 21:55, 22:55, 23:55

2. KIAS-4A – Whitefield TTMC – 02.00 hrs – Rs 263

Departure timings(from origin)

03:00, 04:00, 04:30, 05:00, 05:30, 06:30, 11:30, 12:40, 14:15, 14:40, 15:40, 16:05, 16:40, 17:40, 23:10, 23:59

Arrival timings(at KIA)

04:45, 05:55, 06:30, 07:00, 07:30, 08:25, 13:25, 14:40, 16:15, 16:40, 17:55, 18:30, 18:50, 19:55, 00:30, 01:45

3. KIAS-5 – Banashankari TTMC – 02.00 hrs – Rs 252

Departure timings(from origin)

00:00, 00:30, 01:20, 02:00, 03:30, 04:00, 04:40, 05:30, 06:00, 06:30, 07:00, 07:30, 08:00, 08:30, 09:00, 10:00, 10:30, 11:00, 11:30, 12:00, 12:30, 13:00, 13:30, 14:30, 15:00, 15:30, 16:00, 16:30, 17:00, 17:30, 18:00, 18:30, 19:00, 19:30, 20:00, 20:30, 21:00, 22:00, 23:30

Arrival timings(at KIA)

01:20, 01:55, 02:25, 03:00, 03:55, 05:25, 05:55, 06:25, 07:25, 07:55, 08:25, 08:55, 09:25, 09:55, 10:30, 11:00, 11:55, 12:25, 12:55, 13:25, 13:55, 14:25, 14:55, 15:30, 16:25, 16:55, 17:25, 17:55, 18:25, 19:00, 19:30, 19:55, 20:30, 21:00, 21:30, 21:55, 22:25, 22:55, 23:55

4. KIAS-5A – Jambusavari Dinne – 02.00 hrs – Rs 252

Departure timings(from origin)

06:50, 16:45, 21:15

Arrival timings(at KIA)

09:00, 18:45, 23:15

5. KIAS-5B – Bannerghatta Circle – 02.25 hours – Rs 252

Departure timings(from origin)

05:15, 05:45, 22:00, 22:15

Arrival timings(at KIA)

00:10, 00:25, 07:15, 07:45

6. KIAS-5C – ISRO Layout – 02.20 hours – Rs 252

Departure timings(from origin)

04:40

Arrival timings(at KIA)

06:25

7. KIAS-5G – Gottigere – 02.00 hours – Rs 252

Departure timings(from origin)

17:15, 18:15

Arrival timings(at KIA)

19:15, 20:05

8. KIAS-6 – Kadugodi – 02.10 hours – Rs 263

Departure timings(from origin)

05:00, 06:00, 07:00, 08:00, 09:00, 10:00, 12:00, 13:00, 14:00, 15:00, 15:35, 16:00, 16:35, 17:00, 17:25, 20:00, 20:50, 22:40, 23:30

Arrival timings(at KIA)

00:40, 01:30, 06:55, 08:10, 09:10, 10:10, 11:10, 12:10, 14:15, 15:10, 16:10, 17:10, 17:40, 18:10, 18:40, 19:10, 19:40, 22:10, 22:50

9. KIAS-6A – Kadugodi – 02.00 hours – Rs 263

Departure timings(from origin)

07:00, 07:35, 16:30, 20:35, 21:30

Arrival timings(at KIA)

09:00, 09:35, 18:30, 22:35, 23:30

10. KIAS-6K – KR Puram Govt Hospital – 01.30 hours – Rs 252

Departure timings(from origin)

16:30

Arrival timings(at KIA)

18:00

11. KIAS-7 – HSR BDA Complex – 01.55 hours – Rs 231

Departure timings(from origin)

05:25, 06:20, 07:10, 08:20, 09:20, 10:30, 11:30, 12:20, 13:20, 15:20, 16:20, 17:20, 18:30, 19:30, 20:40, 21:10, 21:40, 22:45, 23:15

Arrival timings(at KIA)

00:25, 01:05, 07:00, 08:00, 09:00, 10:10, 11:10, 12:20, 13:15, 14:10, 15:05, 17:10, 18:10, 19:10, 20:25, 21:20, 22:30, 23:00, 23:30

12. KIAS-7A – HSR BDA – 02.00 hours – Rs 231

Departure timings(from origin)

04:30, 06:40, 07:40, 08:50, 09:50, 11:00, 12:00, 14:05, 14:50, 15:50, 16:50, 18:00, 18:55, 20:20, 22:10

Arrival timings(at KIA)

00:00, 06:00, 08:30, 09:40, 10:40, 11:40, 12:50, 13:50, 15:55, 16:40, 17:40, 18:40, 19:45, 20:45, 22:15

13. KIAS-8 – Electronic City – 02.45 hours – Rs 315

Departure timings(from origin)

02:30, 03:00, 03:30, 04:00, 04:20, 04:40, 05:40, 06:00, 06:20, 06:40, 07:20, 07:35, 08:00, 08:25, 08:40, 09:00, 10:05, 10:20, 11:05, 12:05, 12:20, 12:45, 13:40, 14:00, 14:20, 15:00, 15:20, 15:40, 16:00, 17:50, 18:05, 20:50, 22:00, 22:20, 22:40, 23:00, 23:20

Arrival timings(at KIA)

05:00, 05:00, 05:30, 06:20, 06:35, 07:15, 08:15, 08:30, 08:35, 08:55, 09:15, 09:25, 10:00, 10:35, 10:55, 11:10, 11:35, 11:55, 12:55, 13:00, 13:35, 15:05, 16:20, 16:45, 17:00, 17:40, 18:00, 18:25, 18:40, 18:45, 19:00, 23:30, 00:25, 00:40, 00:45, 01:35, 01:50

14. KIAS-8A – BTM Layout – 01.09 hours – Rs 252

Departure timings(from origin)

09:30

Arrival timings(at KIA)

11:00

15. KIAS-8C – Chandapura – 03.00 hours – Rs 336

Departure timings(from origin)

05:00, 07:00, 07:05, 07:40, 08:20, 09:20, 16:20, 17:20, 17:30, 20:40, 21:00, 21:40, 23:40

Arrival timings(at KIA)

07:55, 10:00, 10:05, 10:40, 11:20, 12:20, 19:20, 20:20, 20:30, 23:40, 23:59, 00:25, 02:10

16. KIAS-8D – Doddakannalli – 02.00 hours – Rs 263

Departure timings(from origin)

05:20, 09:40, 17:00, 17:40

Arrival timings(at KIA)

07:35, 11:40, 19:00, 19:40

17. KIAS-8E – Electronic City Wipro Gate – 02.05 hours – Rs 326

Departure timings(from origin)

05:45, 05:45, 06:45, 07:45, 08:45, 14:40, 16:50, 18:10, 19:10, 20:10

Arrival timings(at KIA)

08:15, 08:15, 09:15, 10:15, 11:15, 17:10, 19:20, 20:40, 21:40, 22:40

18. KIAS- 8EW – Electronic City Wipro Gate – 02.10 hours – Rs 326

Departure timings(from origin)

10:00, 11:40, 11:40, 11:40, 12:40, 13:10, 13:20, 14:10, 15:10, 16:40, 18:00, 18:20, 18:40, 19:00, 19:20, 19:40, 20:00, 20:20, 21:20

Arrival timings(at KIA)

12:45, 13:00, 13:00, 14:25, 14:30, 15:25, 15:30, 16:00, 16:30, 19:20, 20:35, 20:55, 21:25, 21:45, 22:05, 22:25, 22:45, 23:05, 23:35

19. KIAS-9 – Kempegowda Bus Station – 01.15 hours – Rs 221

Departure timings(from origin)

00:15, 00:35, 01:05, 01:25, 01:45, 02:05, 02:40, 03:05, 04:05, 04:25, 05:00, 05:25, 06:05, 06:25, 06:45, 07:05, 07:25, 07:50, 08:00, 08:20, 08:40, 09:05, 09:15, 09:35, 09:45, 10:05, 10:20, 10:40, 11:00, 11:15, 11:30, 11:55, 12:20, 12:35, 12:40, 13:00, 13:30, 13:45, 14:00, 14:25, 14:25, 14:50, 15:15, 15:30, 15:40, 15:50, 16:00, 16:10, 16:20, 16:30, 16:40, 17:05, 17:20, 17:30, 17:55, 18:20, 18:40, 18:50, 19:00, 19:15, 19:30, 19:45, 20:10, 20:35, 20:45, 21:00, 21:40, 21:55, 22:10, 22:30, 22:45, 23:00, 23:25, 23:50

Arrival timings(at KIA)

01:35, 02:05, 02:30, 03:00, 03:05, 03:55, 04:05, 05:15, 05:40, 06:15, 06:40, 07:15, 07:40, 08:00, 08:20, 08:40, 09:15, 09:25, 09:35, 09:55, 10:20, 10:30, 10:50, 11:00, 11:20, 11:35, 11:55, 12:15, 12:45, 12:55, 13:05, 13:35, 13:55, 14:05, 14:10, 14:40, 14:55, 15:15, 15:40, 15:40, 16:05, 16:30, 16:45, 16:55, 17:05, 17:15, 17:30, 17:35, 17:50, 17:55, 18:20, 18:35, 18:45, 19:10, 19:35, 19:55, 20:00, 20:15, 20:30, 20:45, 21:00, 21:25, 21:50, 22:05, 22:10, 22:55, 23:05, 23:20, 23:40, 23:55, 23:59, 00:25, 00:50, 01:10

20. KIAS-10 – Mysore Road Satellite Station – 01.50 hours – Rs 231

Departure timings(from origin)

04:30, 05:00, 05:40, 06:20, 07:00, 07:40, 08:00, 08:30, 09:00, 09:40, 10:10, 11:00, 12:10, 13:00, 13:00, 13:50, 14:35, 15:00, 15:30, 16:10, 16:30, 17:00, 17:30, 17:50, 18:15, 18:40, 19:10, 20:10, 21:00, 21:30, 22:30

Arrival timings(at KIA)

06:10, 06:40, 07:20, 08:00, 08:40, 09:20, 09:40, 10:10, 10:40, 11:20, 11:50, 12:40, 13:50, 15:30, 16:15, 16:40, 17:10, 17:50, 18:10, 18:40, 19:10, 19:30, 19:55, 20:20, 20:50, 21:50, 22:40, 23:10, 00:10

21. KIAS-12 – BTM Layout – 02.00 hours – Rs 268

Departure timings(from origin)

01:00, 01:30, 02:00, 04:30, 04:45, 05:45, 06:15, 06:40, 07:15, 08:15, 09:15, 10:15, 12:45, 13:45, 14:45, 15:15, 15:45, 16:15, 17:00, 18:15, 18:45, 19:15, 19:45, 20:45, 22:30

Arrival timings(at KIA)

02:55, 03:25, 06:10, 06:30, 07:30, 08:15, 08:45, 09:15, 10:15, 11:10, 12:10, 14:40, 15:40, 16:40, 17:10, 17:40, 18:15, 19:00, 20:15, 20:45, 21:15, 21:45, 22:40, 00:10, 02:30

22. KIAS-14 – Royal Meenakshi Mall Bannerghatta Road – 01.07 hours – Rs 268

Departure timings(from origin)

06:40, 07:20, 08:00, 08:40, 11:20, 12:00, 16:20, 16:50, 20:05, 20:50, 21:20, 21:50

Arrival timings(at KIA)

08:40, 09:20, 10:00, 10:40, 13:20, 14:00, 18:20, 18:50, 22:05, 22:50, 23:20, 23:50

23. KIAS-15 – Whitefield TTMC – 01.07 hours – Rs 263

Departure timings(from origin)

03:00, 04:00, 04:30, 05:00, 05:30, 06:30, 11:30, 12:40, 14:15, 14:40, 15:40, 16:05, 16:40, 17:40, 23:10, 23:59

Arrival timings(at KIA)

04:45, 05:55, 06:30, 07:00, 07:30, 08:25, 13:25, 14:40, 16:15, 16:40, 17:55, 18:30, 18:50, 19:55, 00:30, 01:45

These buses which make over 250 trips on a daily basis, are also frequently available from the airport to help arriving passengers connect to various parts of the city. Buses are available to HAL, Jeevanbhima Nagar, Whitefield, Banashankari, Jambusavari Dinne, Kadugodi, HSR, Electronic City, Chandapura, Doddakannalli, Electronic City Wipro Gate (ELCW), Kempegowda Bus Station (Majestic), Mysore Road Satellite Station, BTM, Royal Meenakshi Mall, and Hebbala travelling through all key points of the city making travel hassle-free.

The services are available in a frequency of 30 minutes and the boarding/drop-off point for passengers using Vayu Vajra is located close to the KIA Terminal building in an equal walking distance from both the Arrival and Depature gates.

At the same time, Namma Metro’s airport corridor was earlier designed to be from Gottigere to Kempegowda International Airport via Nagawara. However, the route has been revised to include KR Puram-Nagawara-Airport for an entire 38-kilometers stretch now.

