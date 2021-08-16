BMTC to launch 90 electric buses in Bengaluru by October

The Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has announced that 90 electric buses will be launched in the city on a trial basis by October to resolve the last-mile connectivity problems of Namma Metro passengers.

The buses are being launched by BMTC with Smart City Bengaluru and the National Thermal Power Corporation Ltd. Officials said JBM Auto Limited, an automobile manufacturing company headquartered in Gurugram, will despatch the 90 mini electric buses at a cost of Rs 130 crore.

“Electric buses from BMTC will solve the last-mile connectivity issues faced by metro passengers. Once the prototype is ready, they will apply for a safety certification. We are also planning to install charging points for the buses at metro stations,” said BMTC Chairman N S Nandeesha Reddy. The transport corporation is planning to set up charging points at KR Puram, Yelahanka and Rajajinagar.

Officials said the buses will be operated on a Gross Cost Contract (GCC) basis, according to which the private firm will not only supply the buses, but also take full responsibility for operations, maintenance and will provide drivers as well.