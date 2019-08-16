Officials turn to Telegram to provide live tracking of Bengaluru to Airport Volvo services

Passengers travelling from Vydehi Traffic Transit Management Centre (TTMC) in Whitefiled to Kempegowda International Airport by Vayu Vajra AC Volvo buses run by the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) can now get real-time service information on their smartphones.

A Telegram group, which has been formed by the manager of the Whitefield depot, now helps hundreds of commuters on route KIAS 15 for their travel to the airport.

Whitefield depot manager S Sathish told Indianexpress.com that the idea to create a WhatsApp group to start with came from the demand from passengers who wanted to plan their journey to the airport effectively. “We began with a WhatsApp group for the same last week to provide real-time info to the passengers and soon we received a positive response from hundreds of them. This led to us beginning four WhatsApp groups in quick succession as each group has the limitation to have only 256 members,” he said.

Sathish further added that the number of calls and requests to be added to the group is still on the rise which led to the formation of a group on Telegram which offers the option to add unlimited members to each group. “This would help us manage the group efficiently and to provide realtime information more effectively,” he said.

In the absence of an efficient solution to solve BMTC’s woes in maintaining their official smartphone application linked to GPS attached to buses of their fleet, this initiative has been welcomed by many.

BMTC officials added that the same is likely to be expanded to five other Volvo depots as well which operate Vayu Vajra services to Bengaluru International Airport, namely, Kempegowda Bus Station (Depot 7), Kathriguppe (Depot 13), HSR Layout (Depot 25), Hebbal (Depot 28) and KR Puram (Depot 29), in the upcoming days.

At present, KIAS 15 operates via Whitefield TTMC, Sathya Sai Hospital, ITPL, Hope Farm (towards Hoskote, Kadugodi Bridge, Bellathur, Seegehalli Gate, Khaji Sonnenahalli Gate, Budigere Cross, Grandwell, Mandur, Thirumenahalli Gate, Budigere, Manchappanahalli Gate, Singahalli, Hunasuru, Kadayarappanahalli, Chikkanahalli, and Beguru to reach Kempegowda International Airport.

BMTC runs 16 trips daily on this route, with four buses in service for the same. While the first trip to KIA from Vydehi TTMC begins at 4.15 am, the last trip begins at 8.30 pm daily.

To get added to the Telegram group, call/leave a text on 7760991418