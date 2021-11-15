BMTC resumes night service buses in Bengaluru

Nearly 20 months since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) resumed its night service buses Sunday after the Karnataka government recently lifted the night curfew in the state.

A BMTC official told The Indian Express that 70 buses have started operating on various routes across the city. The state government had lifted the night curfew – imposed between 10 pm and 5 am – on November 6 following the decrease in Covid cases.

“Before Covid, the BMTC operated 130 night service buses in the city. We will gradually increase the services based on the demand,” the officer said. Most of these night buses will operate from Kempegowda bus station in Majestic and will charge 1.5 times the normal bus rates.

According to the officer, the BMTC currently runs around 5,200 buses in the city every day. It also operates 120 of the 860 AC buses in its fleet.

On Sunday, the BMTC resumed its AC Volvo bus services on six routes, including Bengaluru airport. Two of the services are to the Bengaluru International Airport from Chandapura bus station (KIA-8C) and Electronics City Wipro Gate (KIA-8E), and four services from the Kempegowda bus station in Majestic to Doddaballapura bus station (V-285M), Channasandra (V-305D), Hoskote bus station (V-317A) and Sarjapura bus station (V-342F).

The BMTC has also increased the services to Bengaluru airport from Kempegowda bus station, Mysore Road bus satellite station and Banashankari in South Bengaluru.