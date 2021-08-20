BMTC introduces AC bus services on three routes

The cash-strapped Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has decided to introduce AC bus services on three routes, which also includes the Bengaluru Darshini sight-seeing service which had been suspended during the second Covid wave.

A senior BMTC official said the corporation has re-introduced the Bengaluru Darshini service with the hope of seeing some revival in the tourism sector.

The Bengaluru Darshini service will operate from Fridays to Sundays covering tourist spots like Iskcon Temple, Vidhana Soudha, Tipu Sultan’s Palace, Gavi Gangadhareshwara Temple, Bull Temple, Dodda Ganapathi Temple, Karnataka Silk Emporium, MG Road, Ulsoor Lake, Cubbon Park, Sir M Visvesvaraya Museum and Karnataka Art Gallery.

AC buses will run on two other routes – Kempegowda Bus Station to Bannerghatta National Park (V-365) and HSR Layout BDA complex to Wonderla (V-226). This is in addition to the recently introduced route of Kempegowda Bus Station to Wonderla (V-226). The Wonderla amusement park is a tourist spot located off Bidadi.

BMTC officials said that of the 860 AC Volvo buses, less than 50 are currently operational in the city as few passengers now opt for such buses. After restrictions imposed during the second Covid wave were relaxed, BMTC has been operating only 4,800 of its 6,500 buses due to lower demand.