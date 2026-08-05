Bengaluru conductor suspended after viral video of alleged assault on homeless man

The individual who recorded and posted the video on social media claimed that the man was homeless and begged for a living. (AI-enhanced screengrab)

The Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) suspended a conductor Tuesday and ordered an inquiry after a viral video allegedly showed him kicking a homeless man attempting to board a moving bus, causing him to fall onto the footpath.

The incident, which allegedly took place on August 2, involved BMTC bus KA-57 F-1104 operating on Route No. 258SD/1.

The video, filmed by bystanders and widely shared online, appears to show the conductor kicking the man as he tries to board the moving bus, sending him onto the footpath. The individual who recorded and posted the video on social media claimed that the man was homeless and begged for a living.