Bengaluru conductor suspended after viral video of alleged assault on homeless man

The viral footage has raised fresh questions over passenger safety and staff conduct, days after another controversy involving a Bengaluru conductor.

Written by: Atiya Firdos
2 min readBengaluruAug 5, 2026 09:25 AM IST
Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation , BMTC, BMTC conductor suspended, BMTC viral video, Bengaluru BMTC conductor, homeless man bus incident, BMTC conductor misconduct, Bengaluru bus controversy, BMTC inquiry, BMTC suspension, Bengaluru news, Karnataka transport newsThe individual who recorded and posted the video on social media claimed that the man was homeless and begged for a living. (AI-enhanced screengrab)
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The Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) suspended a conductor Tuesday and ordered an inquiry after a viral video allegedly showed him kicking a homeless man attempting to board a moving bus, causing him to fall onto the footpath.

The incident, which allegedly took place on August 2, involved BMTC bus KA-57 F-1104 operating on Route No. 258SD/1.

Also Read | Bengaluru driver asks minister to get off bus, suspended for ‘rude behaviour’

The video, filmed by bystanders and widely shared online, appears to show the conductor kicking the man as he tries to board the moving bus, sending him onto the footpath. The individual who recorded and posted the video on social media claimed that the man was homeless and begged for a living.

The footage triggered widespread outrage, prompting many to question the BMTC staff’s conduct.

‘A zero-tolerance policy’

BMTC said the conductor Krishnamurthy, attached to Depot-43, has been suspended and disciplinary action will follow if the allegations are proved.

In a statement, the corporation said the inquiry would examine the conductor’s version, statements from passengers and eyewitnesses, CCTV footage from the bus, if available, and other evidence to establish the facts.

Also Read | Bengaluru police launch manhunt after BMTC bus harassment video goes viral

“BMTC maintains a zero-tolerance policy towards misconduct, discourteous behaviour, or any act that compromises the dignity, safety, or rights of passengers. Should the allegations be substantiated during the inquiry, appropriate disciplinary action will be initiated against the concerned employee in accordance with the applicable service rules and regulations,” the statement said.

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The corporation assured commuters of its continued focus on providing safe, reliable, and courteous public transport services.

The incident comes days after a controversy involving another BMTC conductor who allegedly asked Karnataka Transport Minister Byrathi Suresh to get off a bus after he reportedly could not tender the exact fare for a ticket.

The conductor was suspended but later reinstated after issuing an apology. BMTC said strict action would be taken if the allegations against the conductor are found to be established during the departmental inquiry.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd

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