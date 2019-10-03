Bengaluru: BMTC gives clearance to induct 300 e-buses

After much delay over the proposal to procure electric buses citing high costs, the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has finally given its clearance to induct 300 electric buses. The BMTC has invited a tender to lease the fleet through a third party. Sources in the BMTC said the corporation will lease buses under the central government’s ‘Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid and) Electric vehicles (FAME)’ subsidy programme.

“The central government will give subsidy to the lease and operate the electric buses. The financial aid of Rs 1 crore for air-conditioned (AC) buses and Rs 73 lakh for non-AC e-buses will be released. BMTC has called for tenders for 12-meter long AC buses,” a BMTC official said.

“Each electric bus can run up to 250 km with a 100 per cent charged. Each e-bus takes 4-5 hours to charge completely. The drivers will ensure that the buses are fully charged before taking passengers,” the official added.

The BMTC plans to have electric charging stations installed in Shanthinagar bus station for both BMTC and Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC).

According to the tender documents accessed by Indianexpress.com, KSRTC had recently called for tenders to procure 400 electric buses, out of which 300 buses would be given to BMTC, 50 to KSRTC and 50 to North West Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC), which will be distributed under the Centre’s FAME II scheme.