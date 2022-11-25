scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 25, 2022

BMTC bus driver suspended for thrashing biker in Bengaluru

In his complaint to the Yelahanka New Town police, 44-year-old Sandeep Boniface said he received injuries on his ribs, legs and face.

In a video which has been doing the rounds on social media platforms since Thursday, the driver was seen assaulting the rider. (Screengrab from video)

A bus driver of the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) was suspended Thursday after a viral video showed him thrashing a bike rider on Tuesday near Yelahanka.

In his complaint to the Yelahanka New Town police, 44-year-old Sandeep Boniface said he received injuries on his ribs, legs and face. He also told the police that his wife Laura, a Canadian national, was riding pillion at the time of the incident.

His complaint to the police read, “We were sandwiched between the two buses and disturbed by the continuous honking. I gave way to the driver. Suddenly, the driver got down from the bus and assaulted me. He took the bike key and snatched the phone. When I got into the bus, he once again assaulted me.” The two buses were racing, Boniface told the police.

In a counter complaint on Wednesday, the driver of the bus, Anand P B, said Boniface made an offensive gesture using his finger which led to an argument. A police officer said, “Both have assaulted each other. Notices have been issued to both and they will be called for questioning in two days.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Babil Khan: ‘Baba would have been happy watching Qala… and would’ve...Premium
Babil Khan: ‘Baba would have been happy watching Qala… and would’ve...
Investment lessons in crash of high-profile IPOs as Sensex surgesPremium
Investment lessons in crash of high-profile IPOs as Sensex surges
Bihar to bring Ganga to parched towns — by tapping its flood waterPremium
Bihar to bring Ganga to parched towns — by tapping its flood water
Delhi Confidential: Gehlot raises the heat in RajasthanPremium
Delhi Confidential: Gehlot raises the heat in Rajasthan
More from Bangalore

In a video which has been doing the rounds on social media platforms since Thursday, the driver was seen assaulting the rider.

First published on: 25-11-2022 at 07:47:22 pm
Next Story

Only online gambling banned, clarifies Tamil Nadu govt

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 25: Latest News
Advertisement
close