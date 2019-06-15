BMTC begins non-AC bus services to Bengaluru airport

To cater to the workers of Bengaluru Airport and other associated businesses around the airport premises, the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has introduced non-AC bus services to the airport from various parts of the city.

Speaking to Indianexpress.com, a BMTC official said, “This is a pilot service to the passengers who are working in the airport and the airport passengers who can’t afford the AC bus services. The non-ac bus services will be extended in the coming days after seeing the response to the pilot service.”

The new non-AC bus services route number 281-will be operating between Hebbala to Kempegowda International Airport( KIA) via Hebbala, Byataranapura, Yelahanka, Bettahalsoor, Shettigere Begur, Airport back gate and then Airport in three schedules from 6 am to 10 pm.

BMTC is already operating an air conditioned airport shuttle service of Volvo buses – ‘VayuVajra’ – which connect the airport and the city through 11 routes. These buses make almost 686 trips each day, connecting the airport and city at a frequency of 30 minutes. The Vayu Vajra is a 24/7 service available for both arrival and departure passengers.