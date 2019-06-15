BMTC begins non-AC bus services to Bengaluru airport

Toggle Menu
The new non AC bus services route number 281-will be operating between Hebbala to Kempegowda International Airport( KIA) via Hebbala, Byataranapura, Yelahanka, Bettahalsoor, Shettigere Begur, Airport back gate and then Airport in three schedules from 6 am to 10 pm.

the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has introduced non AC bus services to the airport from various parts of the city. Express Photo by Ralph Alex Arakal

To cater to the workers of Bengaluru Airport and other associated businesses around the airport premises, the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has introduced non-AC bus services to the airport from various parts of the city.

Speaking to Indianexpress.com, a BMTC official said, “This is a pilot service to the passengers who are working in the airport and the airport passengers who can’t afford the AC bus services. The non-ac bus services will be extended in the coming days after seeing the response to the pilot service.”

BMTC is already operating an air conditioned airport shuttle service of Volvo buses – ‘VayuVajra’ – which connect the airport and the city through 11 routes. These buses make almost 686 trips each day, connecting the airport and city at a frequency of 30 minutes. The Vayu Vajra is a 24/7 service available for both arrival and departure passengers.

