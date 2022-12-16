BMTC signs agreement with Tata Motors’s subsidiary for operating 921 electric buses in Bengaluru

Tata Motors Friday announced that Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has signed a definitive agreement with its fully owned subsidiary TML Smart City Mobility Solutions Ltd for the operation of 921 electric buses in Bengaluru. As a part of the agreement, TML Smart City Mobility Solutions Ltd will supply, operate and maintain 921 units of 12-metre low-floor electric buses for a period of 12 years.

G Sathyavathi, Managing Director, BMTC said, “We are pleased to have signed an agreement with TML Smart City Mobility Solutions Ltd for operating 921 electric buses in Bengaluru. We are confident that the induction of the zero-emission, eco-friendly buses will benefit all stakeholders and help in curbing air pollution. Tata Motors’ vast experience in the electric mobility domain will certainly assist in providing an uninterrupted, safe and comfortable commute in the city.”

Asim Kumar Mukhopadhyay, CEO and MD, TML Smart City Mobility Solutions Limited said, “It is a momentous occasion for us as we sign the first definitive agreement under the larger CESL (Convergence Energy Service Limited) tender and are delighted to have partnered with BMTC in their effort to modernise and electrify the public transportation in the city of Bengaluru. We are confident that the electric buses will provide sustainable, safe and comfortable public transportation to the commuters of Bengaluru.”

Tata Motors claims to have supplied more than 730 electric buses across multiple cities in India till now.