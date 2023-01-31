scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 31, 2023
Advertisement

BMRCL to take at least a month to issue common mobility card

The NCMC is a debit/prepaid/credit card that enables the user to pay for travel, toll duties, retail shopping, and to also withdraw money across the country.

The BMRCL has still not finalised how the cards will be rolled out and a decision on the same will be taken only after thorough consultation with experts. (File photo)

Metro commuters in Bengaluru might have to wait for some more time before they can get the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) introduced by the Centre.

The NCMC is a debit/prepaid/credit card that enables the user to pay for travel, toll duties, retail shopping, and to also withdraw money across the country. The BMRCL (Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited) has tied up with RBL Bank for issuing the cards in the IT capital.

Unlike the usual Namma Metro smart card, the NCMC can be used at metro stations in other cities like Delhi, and Mumbai.

BMRCL managing director Anjum Parvez said: “The BMRCL is still undertaking the trials, which are in the beta stage. The NCMC will be introduced only after a month. However, the effectiveness of the NCMC can be experienced only when agencies like the BMTC, cab aggregator apps and metro stations in other cities make it compatible.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- January 31, 2023: Know about Capital Expenditure, Water Diploma...
UPSC Key- January 31, 2023: Know about Capital Expenditure, Water Diploma...
Delhi Confidential: Attorney, always
Delhi Confidential: Attorney, always
Gender gap in undergraduate programmes widens, gains of last few years lo...
Gender gap in undergraduate programmes widens, gains of last few years lo...
Budget signal from states for FM: Capital spending gets boost
Budget signal from states for FM: Capital spending gets boost

Parvez added that the automated fare collection (AFC) gates at metro stations on the existing routes have already been retrofitted to make them compatible with the NCMC. “We have carried out the retrofitting of old gates in existing metro stations. The fare collection gates on the new routes will be compatible with the NCMC from the start,” said Parvez. He added that the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), a research and development organisation under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), has finished reviewing and testing the NCMC at the BMRCL.

However, the BMRCL has still not finalised how the cards will be rolled out and a decision on the same will be taken only after thorough consultation with experts.

More from Bangalore

Meanwhile, mobility experts argued the card will not be effective until it can be used to avail BMTC and KSRTC bus rides too.

First published on: 31-01-2023 at 20:21 IST
Next Story

National wildlife panel directs Environment ministry to hold talks on Hubballi-Ankola railway project in Karnataka

Budget 2023 Updates Get the latest updates from Nirmala Sitharaman\'s budget speech here
See More
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 31: Latest News
Advertisement
close